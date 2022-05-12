Meet the 2022 Women's Under-17 EURO finalists: Germany vs Spain
Thursday 12 May 2022
Article summary
Germany face Spain in the final for the sixth time in the 13 editions of the Women's U17 EURO on Sunday.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final will be between holders Germany and Spain in Sarajevo on Sunday.
Both teams have won four games without conceding in Bosnia and Herzegovina to keep up their mutual domination of this competition. Between them they have won 11 of the previous 12 editions and are both in their ninth final, which will be the sixth between the pair.
Knockout bracket
Semi-finals:
Thursday
Germany 1-0 France (Zenica)
Spain 3-0 Netherlands Sarajevo)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off:
Sunday
France vs Netherlands (14:00, Zenica)
Final:
Sunday
Germany v Spain (20:00, Sarajevo)
All times CET
We introduce teams who will compete for the title, and who have already booked tickets to the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup from 11 to 30 October in India. Europe's third spot in the global competition will be decided by a play-off between the teams beaten in the semi-finals, France and the Netherlands, on Sunday in Zenica.Where to watch the final: TV/streams
Germany vs Spain
Previous finals meetings
2017/18 final: Germany 0-2 Spain
2016/17 final: Germany 0-0 Spain (3-1 pens)
2016/17 group stage: Germany 4-1 Spain
2015/16 final: Germany 0-0 Spain (3-2 pens)
2015/16 group stage: Germany 2-2 Spain
2014/15 group stage: Germany 0-4 Spain
2013/14 final: Germany 1-1 Spain (3-1 pens)
2013/14 group stage: Germany 0-4 Spain
2008/09 final: Germany 7-0 Spain
Germany (holders)
Round 1: Group A4 winners (W4-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W3-1 vs Portugal, W5-0 vs Finland)
Round 2: Group A5 winners (W4-0 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Slovenia, W3-2 vs Austria)
Group stage: Group A winners (W2-0 vs Denmark, W2-0 vs Netherlands, W2-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina)
Semi-final: W1-0 vs France
Finals top scorers: Mara Alber, Paulina Platner 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Paulina Platner, Alara Sehitler, Marie Steiner 5
Previous best: Winners x 7 (2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19)
Final record: W7 L1
Previous finals:
2018/19: D1-1, W3-2pens vs Netherlands
2017/18: L0-2 vs Spain
2016/17: D0-0, W3-1pens vs Spain
2015/16: D0-0, W3-2pens vs Spain
2013/14: D1-1, W3-1pens vs Spain
2011/12: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France
2008/09: W7-0 vs Spain
2007/08: W3-0 vs France
Spain
Round 1: Group A7 winners (W3-0 vs Northern Ireland, W4-0 vs Iceland, W2-1 vs Serbia)
Round 2: Group A2 winners (W6-0 vs Hungary, W2-0 vs Czech Republic)
Group stage: Group B winners (W4-0 vs Norway, W4-0 vs Finland, W3-0 vs France)
Semi-final: W3-0 vs Netherlands
Finals top scorers: Jone Amezaga, Carla Camacho, Lucía Corrales, Nina Pou 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Carla Camacho 7
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)
Final record: W4 L4
Previous finals:
2017/18: W2-0 vs Germany
2016/17: D0-0, L1-3pens vs Germany
2015/16: D0-0, L2-3pens vs Germany
2014/15: W5-2 vs Switzerland
2013/14: D1-1, L1-3pens vs Germany
2010/11: W1-0 vs France
2009/10: D0-0, W4-1pens vs Republic of Ireland
2008/09: L0-7 vs Germany