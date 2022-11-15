2022/23 Women's Under-17 EURO round 1 report
Tuesday 15 November 2022
Promotion and relegation has been decided between Leagues A and B ahead of round 2 in spring.
Qualifying for the 2022/23 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship has begun with round 1 having decided promotion and relegation between Leagues A and B for round 2.
League A includes 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2021/22 edition. They competed in seven groups; from these single-venue mini-tournaments, the teams finishing fourth relegated to League B for 2022/23 round 2, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Estonia take part in both rounds, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
The teams in League B (including sides relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2) competed for promotion to League A in six groups. The six group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section (Kosovo) have been promoted.
League A round 2 next spring (drawn on 7 December) will decide the seven teams joining Estonia in the 2023 finals running from 14 to 26 May. Promotion and relegation will again be decided ahead of 2023/24 round 1.
Promotion and relegation
Promotion from League B to A (League B group winners plus best runners-up): Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo*, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Wales
*Best runners-up
Relegation from League A to B (Fourth place in League A groups): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye, Ukraine
Round 1 groups
LEAGUE A
Group A1
Stay in League A for round 2: Czechia, Norway, Hungary*
Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A2
Stay in League A for round 2: Spain*, Poland, Belgium
Transfer to League B: Greece
Group A3
Stay in League A for round 2: Republic of Ireland, Finland, Austria
Transfer to League B: Northern Ireland*
Group A4
Stay in League A for round 2: Switzerland, France, Italy*, Switzerland
Transfer to League B: Iceland
Group A5
Stay in League A for round 2: Germany (holders), Slovenia*, Serbia
Transfer to League B: Türkiye
Group A6
Stay in League A for round 2: England, Denmark, Estonia* (finals hosts)
Transfer to League B: Ukraine
Group A7
Stay in League A for round 2: Netherlands, Portugal*, Sweden
Transfer to League B: Scotland
LEAGUE B
Group B1
Promoted to League A for round 2: Belarus
Remain in League B: Luxembourg*, Armenia, Georgia
Group B2
Promoted to League A for round 2: North Macedonia, Kosovo (best runners-up)
Remain in League B: Albania*, Moldova
Group B3
Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia
Also in group: Faroe Islands, Bulgaria*
Group B4
Promoted to League A for round 2: Slovakia
Remain in League B: Latvia*, Azerbaijan
Group B5
Promoted to League A for round 2: Wales
Remain in League B: Israel*, Montenegro
Group B6
Promoted to League A for round 2: Romania*
Remain in League B: Kazakhstan, Lithuania
*Group hosts
- Germany won their record eighth title in Bosnia and Herzegovina in May. The other past winners are 2021/22 runners-up Spain (four titles) and 2012/13 champions Poland.
- Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Switzerland and Türkiye were promoted from League B in 2021/22 round 2.
- Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Romania and Slovakia were relegated from League A in 2021/22 round 2.
- Armenia's win against Georgia was their first victory in this competition.