2022/23 Women's U17 EURO round 2 guide

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs until 30 March, deciding the seven teams joining hosts Estonia in the finals from 14 to 26 May, with promotion and relegation between the leagues also at stake.

The make-up of the two leagues were decided by round 1 in the autumn. Estonia take part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts.

League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B. The seven eventual group winners (plus the best runners-up, if Estonia win their group) will qualify for the finals. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

The 20 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, compete for promotion.

Matches

League A

Group A1 (8–14 March): Czechia, Poland, Estonia (finals hosts), Romania*

Group A2 (12–18 March): England, Norway, Belgium, Croatia*

Group A3 (23–29 March): Germany (holders), Portugal*, Hungary, North Macedonia

Group A4 (9–15 March): Switzerland, Slovenia*, Austria, Slovakia

Group A5 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland, France*, Italy, Kosovo

Group A6 (12–18 March): Spain, Denmark, Serbia*, Belarus

Group A7 (8–14 March): Netherlands*, Finland, Sweden, Wales

*Group hosts

The seven group winners will qualify to join hosts Estonia in the finals. If Estonia win their group, the best runners-up will also qualify.

The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

Germany beat Spain in the 2022 final to claim their eighth title from the 13 past editions. France and the Netherlands reached the semi-finals while Denmark, Finland and Norway are also aiming to qualify again.

Along with Germany, other past champions are Spain (4 titles) and Poland (1 title).

France beat Italy 4-2 in round 1 while Netherlands defeated Sweden 5-1.

Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Wales are aiming to join Estonia in making finals debuts. Belarus have only previously qualified as hosts.

League B

The League B draw UEFA

Group B1 (24–30 March): Greece, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*, Moldova

Group B2 (22–28 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Montenegro

Group B3 (9–15 March): Scotland*, Israel, Georgia

Group B4 (15–21 March): Iceland, Luxembourg, Albania*

Group B5 (24–30 March): Northern Ireland, Türkiye*, Armenia

Group B6 (3–9 March): Ukraine, Latvia, Bulgaria*

*Group hosts

The group winners, and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section, will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.