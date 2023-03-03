2022/23 Women's U17 EURO round 2 guide
Friday, 3 March 2023
Article summary
Round 2 decides Estonia's seven finals opponents as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues.
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs until 30 March, deciding the seven teams joining hosts Estonia in the finals from 14 to 26 May, with promotion and relegation between the leagues also at stake.
The make-up of the two leagues were decided by round 1 in the autumn. Estonia take part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts.
League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B. The seven eventual group winners (plus the best runners-up, if Estonia win their group) will qualify for the finals. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
The 20 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, compete for promotion.
Round 2 groups
League A
Group A1 (8–14 March): Czechia, Poland, Estonia (finals hosts), Romania*
Group A2 (12–18 March): England, Norway, Belgium, Croatia*
Group A3 (23–29 March): Germany (holders), Portugal*, Hungary, North Macedonia
Group A4 (9–15 March): Switzerland, Slovenia*, Austria, Slovakia
Group A5 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland, France*, Italy, Kosovo
Group A6 (12–18 March): Spain, Denmark, Serbia*, Belarus
Group A7 (8–14 March): Netherlands*, Finland, Sweden, Wales
*Group hosts
- The seven group winners will qualify to join hosts Estonia in the finals. If Estonia win their group, the best runners-up will also qualify.
- The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
- Germany beat Spain in the 2022 final to claim their eighth title from the 13 past editions. France and the Netherlands reached the semi-finals while Denmark, Finland and Norway are also aiming to qualify again.
- Along with Germany, other past champions are Spain (4 titles) and Poland (1 title).
- France beat Italy 4-2 in round 1 while Netherlands defeated Sweden 5-1.
- Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Wales are aiming to join Estonia in making finals debuts. Belarus have only previously qualified as hosts.
League B
Group B1 (24–30 March): Greece, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*, Moldova
Group B2 (22–28 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Montenegro
Group B3 (9–15 March): Scotland*, Israel, Georgia
Group B4 (15–21 March): Iceland, Luxembourg, Albania*
Group B5 (24–30 March): Northern Ireland, Türkiye*, Armenia
Group B6 (3–9 March): Ukraine, Latvia, Bulgaria*
*Group hosts
- The group winners, and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section, will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.
League A
Round 1 group winners: Czechia (Group A1), Spain (A2), Republic of Ireland (A3), Switzerland (A4), Germany (A5, holders), England (A6), Netherlands (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Poland (A2), Finland (A3), France (A4), Slovenia (A5), Denmark (A6), Portugal (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Belgium (A2), Austria (A3), Italy (A4), Serbia (A5), Estonia (A6, finals hosts), Sweden (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo (best runners-up), North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Wales
League B
Relegated from League A: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye, Ukraine
Round 2 group runners-up: Luxembourg (B1), Faroe Islands (B3), Latvia (B4), Israel (B5), Kazakhstan (B6)
Round 2 group third place: Armenia (B1), Albania (B2), Bulgaria (B3), Azerbaijan (B4), Montenegro (B5), Lithuania (B6)
Round 2 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Moldova (B2)