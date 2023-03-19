2022/23 Women's U17 EURO round 2 latest: Sweden, Spain, England, Poland qualify
Sunday, 19 March 2023
Article summary
Sweden, England, Spain and Poland have booked their place alongside finals hosts Estonia with three spots still up for grabs as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues
Article top media content
Article body
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs until 30 March, with Sweden, Spain, England and Poland the first four of seven teams that will book their place alongside hosts Estonia in the finals from 14 to 26 May. Promotion and relegation between the leagues is also at stake.
The make-up of the two leagues were decided by round 1 in the autumn. Estonia took part in round 2, though they were in any case assured of a finals place as hosts.
League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B. The seven eventual group winners will qualify for the finals. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
The 20 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, compete for promotion.
Round 2 groups
League A
Group A1 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Poland
Also stay in League A: Romania*, Czechia
Transfer to League B: Estonia (finals hosts)
Group A2 (complete)
Qualified for finals: England
Also stay in League A: Belgium, Norway
Transfer to League B: Croatia*
Group A3 (23–29 March): Germany (holders), Portugal*, Hungary, North Macedonia
Group A4 (17–23 March): Switzerland, Slovenia*, Austria, Slovakia
Group A5 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland, France*, Italy, Kosovo
Group A6 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Spain
Also stay in League A: Denmark, Belarus
Transfer to League B: Serbia*
Group A7 (complete)
Qualified for finals: Sweden
Also stay in League A: Netherlands*, Finland
Transfer to League B: Wales
*Group hosts
- The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Estonia in the finals.
- The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
- Sweden have qualified for the first time since finishing runners-up in 2012/13, the last four-team final tournament.
- Poland have made it for only the second time since beating Sweden in the 2012/13 final, having also qualified in 2017/18.
- England are into their ninth final tournament.
- Four-time champions Spain, runners-up last season but then winners of the FIFA U-17 World Cup for the second time running, have now qualified for 12 of 14 editions, and nine in a row.
- Germany beat Spain in the 2021/22 final to claim their eighth title from the 13 past editions.
- Along with Germany, the only other past champions are Spain and Poland.
- France beat Italy 4-2 in round 1.
- Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia are aiming to join Estonia in making finals debuts.
League B
Group B1 (24–30 March): Greece, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*, Moldova
Group B2 (22–28 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Montenegro
Group B3 (compete)
Promoted to League A: Scotland*
Runners-up: Israel
Also in group: Georgia
Group B4 (15–21 March): Iceland, Luxembourg, Albania*
Group B5 (24–30 March): Northern Ireland, Türkiye*, Armenia
Group B6 (complete)
Promoted to League A: Ukraine
Runners-up: Bulgaria*
Also in group: Latvia
*Group hosts
- The group winners, and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section, will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.
League A
Round 1 group winners: Czechia (Group A1), Spain (A2), Republic of Ireland (A3), Switzerland (A4), Germany (A5, holders), England (A6), Netherlands (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Poland (A2), Finland (A3), France (A4), Slovenia (A5), Denmark (A6), Portugal (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Belgium (A2), Austria (A3), Italy (A4), Serbia (A5), Estonia (A6, finals hosts), Sweden (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo (best runners-up), North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Wales
League B
Relegated from League A: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye, Ukraine
Round 2 group runners-up: Luxembourg (B1), Faroe Islands (B3), Latvia (B4), Israel (B5), Kazakhstan (B6)
Round 2 group third place: Armenia (B1), Albania (B2), Bulgaria (B3), Azerbaijan (B4), Montenegro (B5), Lithuania (B6)
Round 2 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Moldova (B2)