2022/23 Women's U17 EURO round 2 latest: Sweden, Poland qualify

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs until 30 March, with Sweden and Poland the first two of seven teams that will book their place alongside hosts Estonia in the finals from 14 to 26 May. Promotion and relegation between the leagues is also at stake.

The make-up of the two leagues were decided by round 1 in the autumn. Estonia took part in round 2, though they were in any case assured of a finals place as hosts.

League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B. The seven eventual group winners will qualify for the finals. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

The 20 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, compete for promotion.

Matches

League A

Group A1 (complete):

Qualified for finals: Poland

Also stay in League A: Romania*, Czechia

Transfer to League B: Estonia (finals hosts)

Group A2 (12–18 March): England, Norway, Belgium, Croatia*

Group A3 (23–29 March): Germany (holders), Portugal*, Hungary, North Macedonia

Group A4 (17–23 March): Switzerland, Slovenia*, Austria, Slovakia

Group A5 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland, France*, Italy, Kosovo

Group A6 (12–18 March): Spain, Denmark, Serbia*, Belarus

Group A7 (8–14 March)

Qualified for finals: Sweden

Also stay in League A: Netherlands*, Finland

Transfer to League B: Wales

*Group hosts

The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Estonia in the finals.

The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

Sweden have qualified for the first time since finishing runners-up in 2012/13, the last four-team final tournament.

Poland have made it for only the second time since beating Sweden in the 2012/13 final, having also qualified in 2017/18.

Germany beat Spain in the 2021/22 final to claim their eighth title from the 13 past editions. France and the Netherlands reached the semi-finals while Denmark, Finland and Norway are also aiming to qualify again.

Along with Germany, other past champions are Spain (4 titles) and Poland (1 title).

France beat Italy 4-2 in round 1.

Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia are aiming to join Estonia in making finals debuts. Belarus have only previously qualified as hosts.

League B

The League B draw UEFA

Group B1 (24–30 March): Greece, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*, Moldova

Group B2 (22–28 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Montenegro

Group B3 (9–15 March): Scotland*, Israel, Georgia

Group B4 (15–21 March): Iceland, Luxembourg, Albania*

Group B5 (24–30 March): Northern Ireland, Türkiye*, Armenia

Group B6 (complete)

Promoted to League A: Ukraine

Runners-up: Bulgaria*

Also in group: Latvia

*Group hosts

The group winners, and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section, will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.