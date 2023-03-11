2022/23 Women's U17 EURO round 2 latest: Sweden qualify
Saturday, 11 March 2023
Sweden have booked their place alongside finals hosts Estonia with six spots still up for grabs as well as promotion and relegation between the leagues
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs until 30 March, with Sweden the first of seven teams that will book their place alongside hosts Estonia in the finals from 14 to 26 May. Promotion and relegation between the leagues is also at stake.
The make-up of the two leagues were decided by round 1 in the autumn. Estonia are taking part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts.
League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B. The seven eventual group winners will qualify for the finals. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
The 20 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, compete for promotion.
Round 2 groups
League A
Group A1 (8–14 March): Czechia, Poland, Estonia (finals hosts), Romania*
Group A2 (12–18 March): England, Norway, Belgium, Croatia*
Group A3 (23–29 March): Germany (holders), Portugal*, Hungary, North Macedonia
Group A4 (17–23 March): Switzerland, Slovenia*, Austria, Slovakia
Group A5 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland, France*, Italy, Kosovo
Group A6 (12–18 March): Spain, Denmark, Serbia*, Belarus
Group A7 (8–14 March)
Qualified for finals: Sweden
Also stay in League A: Netherlands*, Finland
Transfer to League B: Wales
*Group hosts
- The seven group winners qualify to join hosts Estonia in the finals.
- The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.
- Sweden have qualified for the first time since finishing runners-up in 2012/13, the last four-team final tournament.
- Germany beat Spain in the 2022 final to claim their eighth title from the 13 past editions. France and the Netherlands reached the semi-finals while Denmark, Finland and Norway are also aiming to qualify again.
- Along with Germany, other past champions are Spain (4 titles) and Poland (1 title).
- France beat Italy 4-2 in round 1.
- Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia are aiming to join Estonia in making finals debuts. Belarus have only previously qualified as hosts.
League B
Group B1 (24–30 March): Greece, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*, Moldova
Group B2 (22–28 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Montenegro
Group B3 (9–15 March): Scotland*, Israel, Georgia
Group B4 (15–21 March): Iceland, Luxembourg, Albania*
Group B5 (24–30 March): Northern Ireland, Türkiye*, Armenia
Group B6 (complete)
Promoted to League A: Ukraine
Runners-up: Bulgaria*
Also in group: Latvia
*Group hosts
- The group winners, and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section, will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.
League A
Round 1 group winners: Czechia (Group A1), Spain (A2), Republic of Ireland (A3), Switzerland (A4), Germany (A5, holders), England (A6), Netherlands (A7)
Round 1 group runners-up: Norway (A1), Poland (A2), Finland (A3), France (A4), Slovenia (A5), Denmark (A6), Portugal (A7)
Round 1 group third place: Hungary (A1), Belgium (A2), Austria (A3), Italy (A4), Serbia (A5), Estonia (A6, finals hosts), Sweden (A7)
Promoted from League B: Belarus, Croatia, Kosovo (best runners-up), North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Wales
League B
Relegated from League A: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Türkiye, Ukraine
Round 2 group runners-up: Luxembourg (B1), Faroe Islands (B3), Latvia (B4), Israel (B5), Kazakhstan (B6)
Round 2 group third place: Armenia (B1), Albania (B2), Bulgaria (B3), Azerbaijan (B4), Montenegro (B5), Lithuania (B6)
Round 2 group fourth place: Georgia (B1), Moldova (B2)