2022/23 Women's U17 EURO round 2: England, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland join Estonia in finals

England, France, holders Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland have booked their places alongside hosts Estonia in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship finals, to be held from 14 to 26 May.

The make-up of the two leagues was decided by round 1 in the autumn. Estonia took part in round 2, though they were already assured of a finals berth as hosts.

League A consisted of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B. The seven group winners have qualified for the finals. The draw will take place at Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn, at 09:00 CET on Thursday 13 April.

The teams that finished fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1, to be replaced by the seven teams promoted from League B.

Matches

League A

Group A1 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Poland

Also stay in League A: Romania*, Czechia

Transfer to League B: Estonia (finals hosts)

Group A2 (complete)

Qualified for finals: England

Also stay in League A: Belgium, Norway

Transfer to League B: Croatia*

Group A3 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Germany (holders)

Also stay in League A: Portugal*, Hungary

Transfer to League B: North Macedonia

Group A4 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Switzerland

Also stay in League A: Slovenia*, Austria

Transfer to League B: Slovakia

Group A5 (complete)

Qualified for finals: France*

Also stay in League A: Republic of Ireland, Italy

Transfer to League B: Kosovo

Group A6 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Spain

Also stay in League A: Denmark, Belarus

Transfer to League B: Serbia*

Group A7 (complete)

Qualified for finals: Sweden

Also stay in League A: Netherlands*, Finland

Transfer to League B: Wales

*Group hosts

Germany beat Spain in the 2022 final to claim their eighth title from the 13 past editions. They have qualified for 13 of the 14 tournaments, reaching at least the semi-finals in every one since the switch to eight teams in 2013/14.

Along with Germany, the only other past champions are Spain (four titles) and Poland (one), both of who have made it this time.

Spain, runners-up last season but then winners of the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup for the second time running, have now qualified for 12 of 14 editions, and nine in a row.

Poland have made it for only the second time since beating Sweden in the 2013 final, having also qualified in 2017/18.

Sweden have qualified for the first time since finishing runners-up in 2012/13, the last four-team final tournament.

England are through to their eighth final tournament.

Switzerland are into the finals for the first time since finishing runners-up in 2014/15.

France are three-time runners-up and were semi-finalists last season.

2022 final highlights: Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)

League B

Group B1 (24–30 March): Greece, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*, Moldova

Group B2 (complete)

Promoted to League A: Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Runners-up: Montenegro

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group B3 (compete)

Promoted to League A: Scotland*

Runners-up: Israel

Also in group: Georgia

Group B4 (complete)

Promoted to League A: Iceland

Runners-up: Luxembourg

Also in group: Albania*

Group B5 (complete)

Promoted to League A: Northern Ireland

Runners-up: Türkiye*

Group B6 (complete)

Promoted to League A: Ukraine

Runners-up: Bulgaria*

Also in group: Latvia

*Group hosts

The group winners, and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section, will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.