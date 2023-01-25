2022/23 Women's U17 EURO round 2 starts 3 March

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs from 3 to 30 March, deciding the seven teams joining hosts Estonia in the finals from 14 to 26 May, with promotion and relegation between the leagues also at stake.

The make-up of the two leagues were decided by round 1 in the autumn. Estonia take part in round 2, though they are assured of a finals place as hosts.

League A consists of 28 teams, including the seven promoted from League B. The seven eventual group winners (plus the best runners-up, if Estonia win their group) will qualify for the finals. The teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

The 20 teams in League B, including those relegated from League A in the autumn, will compete for promotion.

Matches

League A

Group A1 (8–14 March): Czechia, Poland, Estonia (finals hosts), Romania*

Group A2 (12–18 March): England, Norway, Belgium, Croatia*

Group A3 (23–29 March): Germany (holders), Portugal*, Hungary, North Macedonia

Group A4 (9–15 March): Switzerland, Slovenia*, Austria, Slovakia

Group A5 (23–29 March): Republic of Ireland, France*, Italy, Kosovo

Group A6 (12–18 March): Spain, Denmark, Serbia*, Belarus

Group A7 (8–14 March): Netherlands*, Finland, Sweden, Wales

*Group hosts

The seven group winners will qualify to join hosts Estonia in the finals. If Estonia win their group, the best runners-up will also qualify.

The teams finishing fourth in each group will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 1.

Germany beat Spain in the 2022 final to claim their eighth title from the 13 past editions. France and the Netherlands reached the semi-finals while Denmark, Finland and Norway are also aiming to qualify again.

Along with Germany, other past champions are Spain (4 titles) and Poland (1 title).

France beat Italy 4-2 in round 1 while Netherlands defeated Sweden 5-1.

Croatia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia and Wales are aiming to join Estonia in making finals debuts. Belarus have only previously qualified as hosts.

League B

The League B draw UEFA

Group B1 (24–30 March): Greece, Faroe Islands, Lithuania*, Moldova

Group B2 (22–28 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Montenegro

Group B3 (9–15 March): Scotland*, Israel, Georgia

Group B4 (15–21 March): Iceland, Luxembourg, Albania*

Group B5 (24–30 March): Northern Ireland, Türkiye*, Armenia

Group B6 (3–9 March): Ukraine, Latvia, Bulgaria*

*Group hosts

The group winners, and the runner-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section, will be promoted to League A for 2023/24 round 1.