2023 Women's Under-17 EURO finals: Meet the teams

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs from 14 to 26 May in Estonia. It is the first time the Baltic nation has played in or hosted a female final tournament.

The teams will be drawn into two groups of four on 13 April at Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn. The top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 23 May, with the decider to follow three days later.

We introduce the eight teams who will compete for the title.

The contenders England, Estonia (hosts), France, Germany (holders), Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland

Match dates

Group stage: 14, 17 and 20 May

Semi-finals: 23 May

Final: 26 May

Stadiums

Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Tamme Stadium, Tartu

Võru Stadium, Võru

Contenders

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Estonia)

W11-0 vs Ukraine, W3-0 vs Estonia, W3-1 vs Denmark

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Croatia)

W4-0 vs Croatia, W4-0 vs Belgium, D1-1 vs Norway

Top scorer: Ava Baker 9

Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18)

*Third place

Got experience playing in Tallinn during round 1 after beating Ukraine and Denmark at Kadriorg Stadium either side of victory against Estonia at Lilleküla Stadium.

Round 1: Group A6 third place (played in Estonia)

L0-7 vs Denmark, L0-3 vs England, D0-0 vs Ukraine

Round 2: Group A1 fourth place (played in Romania)

L0-2 vs Poland, L0-5 vs Czechia, L3-4 vs Romania

Top scorers: Jane Mirjam, Elisabeth Õispuu, Aleksandra Orlova 1

Previous best: Final tournament debut

The 25th different nation to play at a WU17 EURO final tournament.

Round 1: Group ﻿A4 runners-up (played in Italy)

L1-2 vs Switzerland, W4-2 vs Italy, W6-4 vs Iceland

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)

W3-1 vs Italy, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland

Top scorers: Liana Joseph, Maeline Mendy 5

Previous best: Runners-up (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12)

Beaten in three EURO finals but won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Round 1: Group A5 winners (played in Slovenia)

W9-1 vs Türkiye, W2-1 vs Slovenia, W2-1 vs Serbia

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Portugal)

W13-0 vs North Macedonia, W5-2 vs Hungary, D2-2 vs Portugal

Top scorer: Estrella Merino Gonzalez 8

Previous best: Winners x 8 (2007/08, 2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2018/19, 2021/22)

Have qualified in 13 of the 14 editions, and in all seven of the previous eight-team tournaments have at least reached the semi-finals.

2022 final highlights: Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Spain)

W3-0 vs Greece, L0-3 vs Spain, W1-0 vs Belgium

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Romania)

W2-0 vs Estonia, W2-1 vs Romania, D2-2 vs Czechia

Top scorers: Anna Gliszczyńska, Wiktoria Kuprowska, Magdalena Półrolniczak 2

Previous best: Winners x 1 (﻿2012/13)

Only their second qualifcation (after 2017/18 in Lithuania) since becoming the only team other than Germany or Spain to win the title, in the last four-team Nyon finals of 2012/13.

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Spain)

W4-0 vs Belgium, W3-0 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Greece

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)

W6-0 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Serbia, W3-1 vs Denmark

Top scorer: Ainhoa Alguacil 5

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)

Finished runners-up last season after reaching a joint-record ninth final (losing on penalties to Germany) but went on to win their second straight FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

2022 semi-final highlights: Spain 3-0 Netherlands

Round 1: Group A7 third place (played in Portugal)

L0-1 vs Portugal, L1-5 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Scotland

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Netherlands)

W2-1 vs Finland, W1-0 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Wales

Top scorer: Elsa Pelgander 2

Previous best: Runners-up (2012/13)

Having trailed 1-0 at half-time in the last round 1 game against Scotland, when Sweden had to win to avoid relegation, they now have their first qualification since losing to Poland in the final of the last four-team Nyon tournament ten years ago.

Round 1: Group A4 winners (played in Italy)

W2-1 vs France, W3-1 vs Iceland, W2-1 vs Italy

Round 2: Group A4 winners played in Slovenia)

W3-0 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Austria, W3-1 vs Slovenia

Top scorers: Janina Egli, Sydney Schertenleib 2

Previous best: Runners-up (2015/16)