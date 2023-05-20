2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Article summary
Spain, England and France have reached the semi-finals with two wins while Germany and Switzerland are set to meet to decide the last slot.
Article top media content
Article body
Spain, England and France all went through to the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals with a game to spare in Estonia, while Germany play Switzerland for the last spot.
Having beaten holders Germany 2-0, 2022 runners-up Spain followed up with a 3-0 defeat of Switzerland courtesy of a first-half Cris Redondo hat-trick. That was enough to seal a last-four slot as group winners, while Germany ended the hopes of Estonia with a 5-0 victory. Germany hold second place on goal difference, so Switzerland (who also beat the hosts) will need to defeat the holders to stop their opponents from reaching a 13th semi-final in the 14 editions.
In Saturday's first deciders, Chancelle Effa Effa equalised with 14 minutes left to give France a 1-1 draw against England and Group B top spot on goal difference. Both teams were already through after victories against Poland and Sweden; England will face Spain on Tuesday with France awaiting Germany or Switzerland.
Third place went to Poland, the 2012/13 winners beating next season's finals hosts Sweden 6-0 with a Zuzanna Grzywińska hat-trick and goals by Roksana Jagodzińska, Zuzanna Witek and Iga Witkowska.
All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead.
Group stage
Matchday 1 (Sunday 14 May)
Group A
Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Matchday 2 (Wednesday 17 May)
Group A
Estonia 0-5 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain 3-0 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
Poland 0-3 France (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden 1-3 England (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Matchday 3 (Saturday 20 May)
Group A
Switzerland vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain vs Estonia (16:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
France 1-1 England (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Poland 6-0 Sweden (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Group A Live now
Group B Live now
Semi-finals (Tuesday 23 May)
16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn
18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
In the semi-finals, the winners of Group A (Spain) play the runners-up of Group B (England) and the winners of Group B (France) face the Group A runners-up (Germany or Switzerland). The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.
Final (Friday 26 May)
18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
Venues
Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn
Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu
Võru Stadium, Võru