2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Spain, England and France all went through to the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals with a game to spare in Estonia, while Germany play Switzerland for the last spot.

Having beaten holders Germany 2-0, 2022 runners-up Spain followed up with a 3-0 defeat of Switzerland courtesy of a first-half Cris Redondo hat-trick. That was enough to seal a last-four slot as group winners, while Germany ended the hopes of Estonia with a 5-0 victory. Germany hold second place on goal difference, so Switzerland (who also beat the hosts) will need to defeat the holders to stop their opponents from reaching a 13th semi-final in the 14 editions.

Highlights: Spain 3-0 Switzerland

In Saturday's first deciders, Chancelle Effa Effa equalised with 14 minutes left to give France a 1-1 draw against England and Group B top spot on goal difference. Both teams were already through after victories against Poland and Sweden; England will face Spain on Tuesday with France awaiting Germany or Switzerland.

Third place went to Poland, the 2012/13 winners beating next season's finals hosts Sweden 6-0 with a Zuzanna Grzywińska hat-trick and goals by Roksana Jagodzińska, Zuzanna Witek and Iga Witkowska.

Highlights: Sweden 1-3 England

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage

Matchday 1 (Sunday 14 May)

Group A

Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain

Group B

England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 2 (Wednesday 17 May)

Group A

Estonia 0-5 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 3-0 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: Poland 0-3 France

Group B

Poland 0-3 France (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 1-3 England (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 3 (Saturday 20 May)

Group A

Switzerland vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain vs Estonia (16:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: Estonia 0-5 Germany

Group B

France 1-1 England (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Poland 6-0 Sweden (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 6 GER Germany Playing now 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 3 SUI Switzerland Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 EST Estonia Playing now 2 0 0 2 0 9 -9 0

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7 ENG England Playing now 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7 POL Poland Playing now 3 1 0 2 7 5 2 3 SWE Sweden Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0

Semi-finals (Tuesday 23 May)

16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

In the semi-finals, the winners of Group A (Spain) play the runners-up of Group B (England) and the winners of Group B (France) face the Group A runners-up (Germany or Switzerland). The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

Final (Friday 26 May)

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Venues

Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu

Võru Stadium, Võru