2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Spain, England and France are all through to the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals with a game to spare in Estonia, while Germany beat the hosts on Wednesday to set up a Saturday decider against Switzerland for the last spot.

Having beaten holders Germany 2-0 on Wednesday, 2022 runners-up Spain followed up with a 3-0 defeat of Switzerland today courtesy of a first-half Cris Redondo hat-trick. That was enough to seal a last-four slot as group winners, while Germany ended the hopes of Estonia with a 5-0 victory through Estrella Merino Gonzalez, Laila Portella, Melina Walheim, substitute Delice Boboy and a Marina Scholz penalty.

Highlights: Spain 3-0 Switzerland

Germany now hold second place on goal difference, so Switzerland will need to beat the holders to stop their opponents from reaching a 13th semi-final in the 14 editions.

France and England are already assured of spots in next Tuesday's semis after securing second Group B victories. France overcame Poland 3-0 as Liana Joseph's deflected first-half strike was added to after the break by substitute Naolia Traore and captain Maeline Mendy.

England then won 3-1 against Sweden, Michelle Agyemang scoring twice to move on to a finals-leading four, either side of an own goal, with Ava Baker curling in England's clincher. France are top on goal difference so England will need to beat them on Saturday to finish first and avoid Spain in the semis.

Highlights: Sweden 1-3 England

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 14 May

Group A

Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain

Group B

England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 17 May

Group A

Estonia 0-5 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 3-0 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: Poland 0-3 France

Group B

Poland 0-3 France (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 1-3 England (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 3

Saturday 20 May

Group A

Switzerland vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain vs Estonia (16:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: Estonia 0-5 Germany

Group B

France vs England (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)

Poland vs Sweden (12:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 2 2 0 0 5 0 5 6 GER Germany Playing now 2 1 0 1 5 2 3 3 SUI Switzerland Playing now 2 1 0 1 4 3 1 3 EST Estonia Playing now 2 0 0 2 0 9 -9 0

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 2 2 0 0 6 0 6 6 ENG England Playing now 2 2 0 0 5 2 3 6 POL Poland Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0 SWE Sweden Playing now 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 0

Semi-finals

Tuesday 23 May

16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

In the semi-finals, the winners of Group A (Spain) play the runners-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

Final

Friday 26 May

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Venues

Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu

Võru Stadium, Võru