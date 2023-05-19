2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results
Friday, May 19, 2023
Spain, England and France have reached the semi-finals with two wins while Germany and Switzerland are set to meet to decide the last slot.
Spain, England and France are all through to the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals with a game to spare in Estonia, while Germany beat the hosts on Wednesday to set up a Saturday decider against Switzerland for the last spot.
Having beaten holders Germany 2-0 on Wednesday, 2022 runners-up Spain followed up with a 3-0 defeat of Switzerland today courtesy of a first-half Cris Redondo hat-trick. That was enough to seal a last-four slot as group winners, while Germany ended the hopes of Estonia with a 5-0 victory through Estrella Merino Gonzalez, Laila Portella, Melina Walheim, substitute Delice Boboy and a Marina Scholz penalty.
Germany now hold second place on goal difference, so Switzerland will need to beat the holders to stop their opponents from reaching a 13th semi-final in the 14 editions.
France and England are already assured of spots in next Tuesday's semis after securing second Group B victories. France overcame Poland 3-0 as Liana Joseph's deflected first-half strike was added to after the break by substitute Naolia Traore and captain Maeline Mendy.
England then won 3-1 against Sweden, Michelle Agyemang scoring twice to move on to a finals-leading four, either side of an own goal, with Ava Baker curling in England's clincher. France are top on goal difference so England will need to beat them on Saturday to finish first and avoid Spain in the semis.
All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead.
Group stage
Matchday 1
Sunday 14 May
Group A
Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 17 May
Group A
Estonia 0-5 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain 3-0 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
Poland 0-3 France (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden 1-3 England (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Matchday 3
Saturday 20 May
Group A
Switzerland vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain vs Estonia (16:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
France vs England (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)
Poland vs Sweden (12:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 23 May
16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn
18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
In the semi-finals, the winners of Group A (Spain) play the runners-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.
Final
Friday 26 May
18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
Venues
Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn
Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu
Võru Stadium, Võru