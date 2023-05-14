2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Spain, Switzerland, France and England all made winning starts to the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Estonia on Sunday.

Vicky López, part of the Spain side that lost last year's final to Germany, scored twice in a rematch of the 2022 decider as Spain prevailed 2-0 in Group A. The Barcelona forward's first-minute opener against Germany was the fastest-ever Women's U17 EURO finals goal.

In the same same section, hosts Estonia were then beaten in their nation's first match at a female UEFA final tournament as headers by Leela Egli and Emanuela Pfister, both from Iman Beney crosses, put Switzerland in control. Substitutes Anja Klingenstein and Nathalie Widmer later found the net for a 4-0 win.

Vicky and Zürich's Egli both have UEFA Women's Champions League experience, and another player to have featured in the elite club competition proved decisive for England in Group B. Michelle Agyemang of Arsenal struck twice in a 2-1 defeat of Poland, despite Mari Ward's 35th-minute dismissal for Mo Marley's side.

Sophia Poor saved Magdalena Półrolniczak's resultant penalty, and although Wiktoria Kuprowska eventually halved the deficit in added time, England held firm. Elsewhere in the section, France defeated Sweden 3-0 through second-half goals by Liana Joseph, Lou Autin and Chancelle Effa Effa.

The groups continue on Wednesday and Saturday, with the top two in each section progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The final is on Friday 26 May at Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn.

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 14 May

Group A

Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group B

England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 17 May

Group A

Estonia vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain vs Switzerland (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)



Group B

Poland vs France (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden vs England (18:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 3

Saturday 20 May

Group A

Switzerland vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain vs Estonia (16:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)



Group B

France vs England (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)

Poland vs Sweden (12:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SUI Switzerland Playing now 1 1 0 0 4 0 4 3 ESP Spain Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 GER Germany Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 EST Estonia Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 4 -4 0

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 ENG England Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 POL Poland Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 SWE Sweden Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0

Semi-finals

Tuesday 23 May

16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

Final

Friday 26 May

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Venues

Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu

Võru Stadium, Võru