2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Switzerland beat Germany 2-1 to pip the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders to Tuesday's semi-finals and set up a tie with France, while Spain will meet England in the last four.

Before kick-off in their Group A decider, Switzerland trailed Germany on goal difference for second place, both having lost to section winners Spain and beaten hosts Estonia. Iman Beney poked Switzerland in front before half-time and although Estrella Merino Gonzales levelled with a free-kick, Noemi Ivelj's penalty 19 minutes before the end decided the game and the last semi-final slot.

It is the only the second occasion in the 14 WU17 EURO editions that eight-time winners Germany have not made the last four. Spain, already assured of progress to a tenth consecutive semi-final, completed Group A with a perfect record, defeating Estonia 6-0 through a Marisa García hat-trick, as well as further goals from Lorena Cubo, Elena Vázquez and Alba Cerrato's penalty.

In Saturday's first deciders, Chancelle Effa Effa equalised with 14 minutes left to give France a 1-1 draw against England and Group B top spot on goal difference. Both teams were already through after victories against Poland and Sweden.

Third place went to Poland, the 2012/13 winners beating next season's finals hosts Sweden 6-0 with a Zuzanna Grzywińska hat-trick and goals by Roksana Jagodzińska, Zuzanna Witek and Iga Witkowska.

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead.

Final (Friday 26 May)

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Semi-finals (Tuesday 23 May)

France vs Switzerland (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain vs England (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group stage

Matchday 3 (Saturday 20 May)

Group A

Switzerland 2-1 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 6-0 Estonia (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group B

France 1-1 England (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Poland 6-0 Sweden (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 2 (Wednesday 17 May)

Group A

Estonia 0-5 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 3-0 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group B

Poland 0-3 France (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 1-3 England (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Women's U17 EURO group highlights: Sweden 1-3 England

Matchday 1 (Sunday 14 May)

Group A

Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain

Group B

England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 3 3 0 0 11 0 11 9 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6 GER Germany Playing now 3 1 0 2 6 4 2 3 EST Estonia Playing now 3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0