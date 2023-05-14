2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: Fixtures and results

Spain and England made winning starts to the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Estonia on Sunday, with two opening group games still to come.

Vicky López, part of the Spain side that lost last year's final to Germany before being named player of the tournament in their FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup triumph, scored twice in a rematch of the 2022 decider as Spain prevailed 2-0 in Group A. The Barcelona forward's first-minute opener against Germany was the fastest-ever Women's U17 EURO finals goal. Hosts Estonia will face Switzerland in the section's second fixture.

Another player with UEFA Women's Champions League experience, Michelle Agyemang of Arsenal, also struck twice as England beat Poland 2-0 in Group B. Mo Marley's side lost Mari Ward to a 35th-minute red card, but goalkeeper Sophia Poor saved Magdalena Półrolniczak's resultant penalty. Although Wiktoria Kuprowska eventually halved the deficit in added time, England held firm. Sweden face France later.

The groups continue on Wednesday and Saturday, with the top two in each section progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The final is on Friday 26 May at Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn.

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 14 May

Group A

Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Estonia vs Switzerland (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)



Group B

England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden vs France (16:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

2022 final highlights: Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 17 May

Group A

Estonia vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain vs Switzerland (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)



Group B

Poland vs France (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden vs England (18:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 3

Saturday 20 May

Group A

Switzerland vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain vs Estonia (16:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)



Group B

France vs England (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)

Poland vs Sweden (12:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 0 2 3 SUI Switzerland Playing now 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 EST Estonia Playing now 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 GER Germany Playing now 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ENG England Playing now 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 FRA France Playing now 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 SWE Sweden Playing now 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 POL Poland Playing now 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0

Semi-finals

Tuesday 23 May

16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

Final

Friday 26 May

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Venues

Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu

Võru Stadium, Võru