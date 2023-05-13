2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures
Saturday, May 13, 2023
See all the fixtures in Estonia from 14 to 26 May.
The 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Estonia will begin with a rematch of last year's final between Germany and Spain when the fixtures kick off on Sunday.
The group games are on 14, 17 and 20 May, with the top two in each section progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The final is on 26 May at Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn.
Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament groups
Group A: Estonia (hosts), Spain, Germany (holders), Switzerland
Group B: Sweden, Poland, England, France
All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead.
Group stage
Matchday 1
Sunday 14 May
Group A
Germany vs Spain (12:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Estonia vs Switzerland (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
England vs Poland (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden vs France (16:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 17 May
Group A
Estonia vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain vs Switzerland (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
Poland vs France (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden vs England (18:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Matchday 3
Saturday 20 May
Group A
Switzerland vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain vs Estonia (16:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
Group B
France vs England (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)
Poland vs Sweden (12:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)
Semi-finals
Tuesday 23 May
16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn
18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.
Final
Friday 26 May
18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
Venues
Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn
Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu
Võru Stadium, Võru