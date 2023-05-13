2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament: All the fixtures

The 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Estonia will begin with a rematch of last year's final between Germany and Spain when the fixtures kick off on Sunday.

The group games are on 14, 17 and 20 May, with the top two in each section progressing to the semi-finals three days later. The final is on 26 May at Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn.

Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament groups Group A: Estonia (hosts), Spain, Germany (holders), Switzerland Group B: Sweden, Poland, England, France

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead.

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 14 May

Group A

Germany vs Spain (12:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Estonia vs Switzerland (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)



Group B

England vs Poland (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden vs France (16:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

2022 final highlights: Germany 2-2 Spain (3-2 pens)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 17 May

Group A

Estonia vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain vs Switzerland (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)



Group B

Poland vs France (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden vs England (18:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 3

Saturday 20 May

Group A

Switzerland vs Germany (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain vs Estonia (16:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)



Group B

France vs England (12:00, Võru Stadium, Võru)

Poland vs Sweden (12:00, Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Watch the 2023 Women's Under-17 EURO final tournament draw

Semi-finals

Tuesday 23 May

16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

In the semi-finals, the winner of Group A plays the runner-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

Final

Friday 26 May

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Venues

Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn

Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu

Võru Stadium, Võru