Where to watch Women's U17 EURO final: TV, streaming
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Article summary
You can watch the final thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.
Article top media content
Article body
Women's Under-17 EURO rights holders
Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.
All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.
UEFA.tv
Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.
Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.
Official Women's Under-17 EURO broadcast partners
Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting Women's Under-17 EURO. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.
Europe
Albania: RTSH Sport
Bulgaria: BNT
Estonia: ERR
Italy: RAI
Kazakhstan: qazsport
Poland: tvpsport.pl, TVP Sport app
Portugal: Canal 11, RTP Play
Republic of Ireland: RTÉ Player
Romania: TVR 3
Spain: RTVE Play
Switzerland: SRF, RTS, RSI
Ukraine: PBC Ukraine (local channels), Suspline digital
United Kingdom: BBC (Red Button)
Outside Europe
Togo: New World TV
United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): TUDN (Univision)
All information subject to change.