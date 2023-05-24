Where to watch Women's U17 EURO final: TV, streaming

Women's Under-17 EURO rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official Women's Under-17 EURO broadcast partners

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting Women's Under-17 EURO. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Albania: RTSH Sport

Bulgaria: BNT

Estonia: ERR

Italy: RAI

Kazakhstan: qazsport

Poland: tvpsport.pl, TVP Sport app

Portugal: Canal 11, RTP Play

Republic of Ireland: RTÉ Player

Romania: TVR 3

Spain: RTVE Play

Switzerland: SRF, RTS, RSI

Ukraine:﻿ PBC Ukraine (local channels), Suspline digital

United Kingdom: BBC (Red Button)

Outside Europe

Togo: New World TV

United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): TUDN (Univision)

All information subject to change.