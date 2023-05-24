UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Where to watch Women's U17 EURO final: TV, streaming

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

You can watch the final thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games.

Women's Under-17 EURO rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official Women's Under-17 EURO broadcast partners

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting Women's Under-17 EURO. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Albania: RTSH Sport
Bulgaria: BNT
Estonia: ERR
Italy: RAI
Kazakhstan: qazsport
Poland: tvpsport.pl, TVP Sport app
Portugal: Canal 11, RTP Play
Republic of Ireland: RTÉ Player 
Romania: TVR 3
Spain: RTVE Play
Switzerland: SRF, RTS, RSI
Ukraine:﻿ PBC Ukraine (local channels), Suspline digital
United Kingdom: BBC (Red Button)

Outside Europe

Togo: New World TV

United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands): TUDN (Univision)

All information subject to change.

