Where to watch Women's Under-17 EURO 2024: TV, streaming

Women's Under-17 EURO rights holders

Please check individual broadcaster schedules for details about which matches will be televised or streamed in your territory.

All information is subject to agreements being reached between UEFA and individual broadcasters.

UEFA.tv

Matches will be streamed live in certain territories on UEFA.tv. Highlights of all matches will be available to view as of midnight CET.

Please check the UEFA.tv home screen for matches that may be available in your territory.

Official Women's Under-17 EURO broadcast partners

Partners in Europe and across the globe will be broadcasting Women's Under-17 EURO 2024. Find your local broadcast partner(s) below.

Europe

Albania: RTSH

Andorra: La Chaine l'Equipe

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sportklub Balkans

Bulgaria: BNT

Croatia: Sportklub Balkans

France: La Chaine l'Equipe

Kazakhstan: Qazsport

Lithuania: LRT

Malta: PBS

Monaco: La Chaine l'Equipe

Montenegro: Sportklub Balkans

North Macedonia: Sportklub Balkans

Norway: NRK TV

Poland: TVP

Portugal: Canal 11, RTP

Romania: TVR

Serbia: Sportklub Balkans

Slovakia: RTV Slovakia

Slovenia: Sportklub Balkans

Spain: TVE Spain

Sweden: SVT

Ukraine:﻿ Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine

United Kingdom: BBC TV Sport

Outside Europe

Algeria: beIN Sports MENA

American Samoa: VIX

Bahrain: beIN Sports MENA

Benin: New World TV

Burkina Faso: New World TV

Burundi: New World TV

Cameroon: New World TV

Central African Republic: New World TV

Chad: beIN Sports MENA, New World TV

Comoros: New World TV

Congo Republic: New World TV

Democratic Republic of Congo: New World TV

Djibouti: beIN Sports MENA, New World TV

Egypt: beIN Sports MENA

French Guyana: La Chaine l'Equipe

French Polynesia: La Chaine l'Equipe

French Southern and Antarctic Lands: La Chaine l'Equipe

Gabon: New World TV

Guadeloupe: La Chaine l'Equipe

Guam: VIX

Iran: beIN Sports MENA

Iraq: beIN Sports MENA

Ivory Coast: New World TV

Jordan: beIN Sports MENA

Kuwait: beIN Sports MENA

Lebanon: beIN Sports MENA

Libya: beIN Sports MENA

Madagascar: New World TV

Mali: New World TV

Mariana Islands: VIX

Martinique: La Chaine l'Equipe

Mauritania: beIN Sports MENA, New World TV

Mauritius: beIN Sports MENA, New World TV

Mayotte: La Chaine l'Equipe

Midway: VIX

Morocco: beIN Sports MENA

New Caledonia: La Chaine l'Equipe

Niger: New World TV

Oman: beIN Sports MENA

Palestine (Gaza strip & West Bank): beIN Sports MENA

Puerto Rico: VIX

Qatar: beIN Sports MENA

Republic of Guinea: New World TV

Réunion: La Chaine l'Equipe

Rwanda: New World TV

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports MENA

Senegal: New World TV

Seychelles: New World TV

Somalia: beIN Sports MENA

South Sudan: beIN Sports MENA

St. Bart: La Chaine l'Equipe

St. Martin: La Chaine l'Equipe

St. Pierre & Miquelon: La Chaine l'Equipe

Sudan: beIN Sports MENA

Syria: beIN Sports MENA

Togo: New World TV

Tunisia: beIN Sports MENA

US Virgin Islands: VIX

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MENA

United States of America: VIX

Wallis & Futuna: La Chaine l'Equipe

Yemen: beIN Sports MENA