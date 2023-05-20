WU17 EURO 2023 top scorers: Agyemang, Cris, Grzywińska

England's Michelle Agyemang leads the 2023 UEFA Women's Under-17 EURO scoring table with four goals after the group stage. Agyemang registered doubles in the wins against Poland and Sweden that took the Lionesses into the semi-finals.

The Arsenal forward, who was rested for England's 1-1 draw against France with qualification for the semis assured, is one clear of two of her last-four opponents: Cris Redondo, who got a hat-trick as Spain beat Switzerland 3-0, and Marisa García, treble scorer in the 6-0 defeat of Estonia. Poland's Zuzanna Grzywińska is also on three following her valedictory hat-trick as Poland defeated Sweden 6-0.

Meanwhile another England attacker, Ava Baker, is level with Germany's Estrella Merino Gonzalez for the most goals for the season as a whole, on ten.

See who is in contention to join rolls of honour containing the names of Alessio Russo, Kadidatou Diani, Dzsenifer Marozsán, VIvianne Miedema and Alex Popp.

2023 WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



4 Michelle Agyemang (England)

3 Marisa García (Spain)

3 Zuzanna Grzywińska (Poland)

3 Cris Redondo (Spain)

2 Chanelle Effa Effa (France)

2 Liana Joseph (France)

2 Vicky López (Spain)

2 Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany)

2022/23 WU17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



10 Ava Baker (England)

10 Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany)

9 Maša Tomašević (Montenegro)

8 Michelle Agyemang (England)

7 Cris Redondo (Spain)

7 Liana Joseph (France)

WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6

2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9

2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5

2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6

2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4

2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2

2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2

2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4

2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8

2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2

Dzsenifer Marozsán helped Germany to victory in the inaugural 2007/08 edition before going on to senior success SPORTSFILE

WU17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18

2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15

2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14

2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10

2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9

2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18

2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11

2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12

2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12

2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11

Future Women's EURO 2022 winner Alessia Russo in 2016 WU17 EURO action for England SPORTSFILE

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

All-time WU17 EURO goals (final tournaments)



9 Shekiera Martinez (Germany)

8 Kyra Malinowski (Germany)

7 Eva Navarro (Spain)

7 Lorena Navarro (Spain)

7 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

6 Stefanie Sanders (Germany)

6 Sophie Weidauer (Germany)

Shekiera Martinez got a record nine goals in the 2018 finals including a semi-final hat-trick against England SPORTSFILE

All-time WU17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



27 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

20 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

20 Claudia Pina (Spain)

18 Romée Leuchter (Netherlands)

18 Georgia Stanway (England)

16 Nicole Billa (Austria)

16 Signe Bruun (Denmark)

16 Lorena Navarro (Spain)