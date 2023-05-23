WU17 EURO 2023 top scorers: Agyemang, Mendy, Effa Effa
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
England's Michelle Agyemang has been joined on four goals by France pair Maeline Mendy and Chancelle Effa Effa.
England's Michelle Agyemang and France pair Maeline Mendy and Chancelle Effa Effa lead the 2023 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship scoring table with four goals.
Agyemang registered doubles in the wins against Poland and Sweden that took the England into the semi-finals. That was the best tally of the group stage but Mendy's hat-trick in the semis against Switzerland and Effa Effa's double meant they also are now on four.
Meanwhile another England attacker, Ava Baker, is level with Germany's Estrella Merino Gonzalez for the most goals for the season as a whole, on ten.
See who is in contention to join rolls of honour containing the names of Alessio Russo, Kadidatou Diani, Dzsenifer Marozsán, VIvianne Miedema and Alex Popp.
2023 WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers
4 Michelle Agyemang (England)
4 Chancelle Effa Effa (France)
4 Maeline Mendy (France)
3 Marisa García (Spain)
3 Zuzanna Grzywińska (Poland)
3 Liana Joseph (France)
3 Cris Redondo (Spain)
2022/23 WU17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers
10 Ava Baker (England)
10 Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany)
9 Maeline Mendy (France)
9 Maša Tomašević (Montenegro)
8 Michelle Agyemang (England)
8 Liana Joseph (France)
7 Cris Redondo (Spain)
WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers
2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3
2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6
2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9
2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3
2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5
2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6
2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4
2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2
2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2
2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4
2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1
2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8
2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2
WU17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying
2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10
2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18
2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15
2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11
2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14
2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10
2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9
2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18
2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11
2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12
2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9
2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12
2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11
2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
All-time WU17 EURO goals (final tournaments)
9 Shekiera Martinez (Germany)
8 Kyra Malinowski (Germany)
7 Eva Navarro (Spain)
7 Lorena Navarro (Spain)
7 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)
6 Stefanie Sanders (Germany)
6 Sophie Weidauer (Germany)
All-time WU17 EURO goals (including qualifying)
27 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)
20 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)
20 Claudia Pina (Spain)
18 Romée Leuchter (Netherlands)
18 Georgia Stanway (England)
16 Nicole Billa (Austria)
16 Signe Bruun (Denmark)
16 Lorena Navarro (Spain)