WU17 EURO 2023 top scorers: Joseph, Mendy, Vicky López
Friday, May 26, 2023
France pair Liana Joseph and Maeline Mendy finished joint top on five goals with Spain's Vicky López.
France pair Liana Joseph and Maeline Mendy and Spain's Vicky López finished UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship joint top scorers on five goals after a thrilling end to the 2023 finals in Estonia.
Joseph struck twice and Mendy converted a penalty for France before Vicky pulled two back as Spain were edged out 3-2 in Tallinn. That left all three one ahead of England's Michelle Agyemang and Chancelle Effa Effa of France.
Mendy and Joseph were also joint top scorers for the season, including qualifying, on ten goals with England's Ava Baker and Germany's Estrella Merino Gonzalez.
2023 WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers
5 Liana Joseph (France)
5 Maeline Mendy (France)
5 Vicky López (Spain)
4 Michelle Agyemang (England)
4 Chancelle Effa Effa (France)
3 Marisa García (Spain)
3 Zuzanna Grzywińska (Poland)
3 Cris Redondo (Spain)
2022/23 WU17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers
10 Ava Baker (England)
10 Liana Joseph (France)
10 Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany)
10 Maeline Mendy (France)
9 Maša Tomašević (Montenegro)
9 Vicky López (Spain)
8 Michelle Agyemang (England)
7 Cris Redondo (Spain)
WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers
2022/23: Liana Joseph (France), Maeline Mendy (France), Vicky López (Spain) 5
2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3
2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6
2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9
2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3
2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5
2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6
2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4
2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2
2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2
2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4
2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1
2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8
2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2
WU17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying
2022/23: Ava Baker (England), Liana Joseph (France), Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany), Maeline Mendy (France) 10
2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10
2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18
2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15
2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11
2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14
2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10
2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9
2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18
2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11
2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12
2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9
2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12
2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11
2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.
All-time WU17 EURO goals (final tournaments)
9 Shekiera Martinez (Germany)
8 Kyra Malinowski (Germany)
7 Eva Navarro (Spain)
7 Lorena Navarro (Spain)
7 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)
6 Stefanie Sanders (Germany)
6 Sophie Weidauer (Germany)
All-time WU17 EURO goals (including qualifying)
27 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)
20 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)
20 Claudia Pina (Spain)
18 Romée Leuchter (Netherlands)
18 Georgia Stanway (England)
16 Nicole Billa (Austria)
16 Signe Bruun (Denmark)
16 Lorena Navarro (Spain)