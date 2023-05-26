WU17 EURO 2023 top scorers: Joseph, Mendy, Vicky López

France pair Liana Joseph and Maeline Mendy and Spain's Vicky López finished UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship joint top scorers on five goals after a thrilling end to the 2023 finals in Estonia.

Joseph struck twice and Mendy converted a penalty for France before Vicky pulled two back as Spain were edged out 3-2 in Tallinn. That left all three one ahead of England's Michelle Agyemang and Chancelle Effa Effa of France.

Mendy and Joseph were also joint top scorers for the season, including qualifying, on ten goals with England's Ava Baker and Germany's Estrella Merino Gonzalez.

2023 WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



5 Liana Joseph (France)

5 Maeline Mendy (France)

5 Vicky López (Spain)

4 Michelle Agyemang (England)

4 Chancelle Effa Effa (France)

3 Marisa García (Spain)

3 Zuzanna Grzywińska (Poland)

3 Cris Redondo (Spain)



2022/23 WU17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



10 Ava Baker (England)

10 Liana Joseph (France)

10 Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany)

10 Maeline Mendy (France)

9 Maša Tomašević (Montenegro)

9 Vicky López (Spain)

8 Michelle Agyemang (England)

7 Cris Redondo (Spain)



WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



2022/23: Liana Joseph (France), Maeline Mendy (France), Vicky López (Spain) 5

2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6

2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9

2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5

2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6

2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4

2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2

2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2

2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4

2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8

2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2

Dzsenifer Marozsán helped Germany to victory in the inaugural 2007/08 edition before going on to senior success SPORTSFILE

WU17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2022/23: Ava Baker (England), Liana Joseph (France), Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany), Maeline Mendy (France) 10

2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18

2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15

2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14

2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10

2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9

2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18

2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11

2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12

2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12

2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11

Future Women's EURO 2022 winner Alessia Russo in 2016 WU17 EURO action for England SPORTSFILE

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

All-time WU17 EURO goals (final tournaments)



9 Shekiera Martinez (Germany)

8 Kyra Malinowski (Germany)

7 Eva Navarro (Spain)

7 Lorena Navarro (Spain)

7 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

6 Stefanie Sanders (Germany)

6 Sophie Weidauer (Germany)

Shekiera Martinez got a record nine goals in the 2018 finals including a semi-final hat-trick against England SPORTSFILE

All-time WU17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



27 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

20 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

20 Claudia Pina (Spain)

18 Romée Leuchter (Netherlands)

18 Georgia Stanway (England)

16 Nicole Billa (Austria)

16 Signe Bruun (Denmark)

16 Lorena Navarro (Spain)