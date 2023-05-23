UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Meet the 2023 Women's Under-17 EURO finalists: Spain vs France

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Spain take on France in Friday's final in Tallinn. We introduce the contenders.

UEFA

Spain take on France in Friday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final at Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia.

Can Spain make it five titles from their record ten finals, or will France become only the fourth different champions in the 14 competition editions?

Knockout bracket

Semi-finals: Tuesday
France 10-2 Switzerland (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain 3-1 England (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Final: Friday
Spain vs France (18:00 CET/19:00 local time, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Where to watch the final: TV/streams

Spain

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Spain)
W4-0 vs Belgium, W3-0 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Greece
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)
W6-0 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Serbia, W3-1 vs Denmark
Group stage: Group A winners
W2-0 vs Germany, W3-0 vs Switzerland, W6-0 vs Estonia
Semi-final: W3-1 vs England
Finals top scorer: Cris Redondo, Marisa García, Vicky López 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Cris Redondo, Vicky López 7
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)
Final record: W4 L5

Semi-final highlights: Spain 3-1 England

Previous finals
2021/22: D2-2, L2-3pens vs Germany
2017/18: W2-0 vs Germany
2016/17: D0-0, L1-3pens vs Germany
2015/16: D0-0, L2-3pens vs Germany
2014/15: W5-2 vs Switzerland
2013/14: D1-1, L1-3pens vs Germany
2010/11: W1-0 vs France
2009/10: D0-0, W4-1pens vs Republic of Ireland
2008/09: L0-7 vs Germany

  • Spain are into a record tenth final, one more than Germany, and hope to become champions for the fifth time.

Previous finals meetings

2021/22 group stage: Spain 3-0 France
2016/17 group stage: France 1-1 Spain
2014/15 semi-finals: Spain 1-1 France (4-3 pens)
2013/14 group stage: France 0-2 Spain
2010/11 final: Spain 1-0 France

France

Round 1: Group ﻿A4 runners-up (played in Italy)
L1-2 vs Switzerland, W4-2 vs Italy, W6-4 vs Iceland
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)
W3-1 vs Italy, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland
Group stage: Group B winnersW3-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Poland, D1-1 vs England
Semi-final: W10-2 vs Switzerland
Finals top scorer: Chancelle Effa Effa, Maeline Mendy 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Maeline Mendy 9
Previous best: Runners-up (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12)
Final record: W0 L3

Semi-final highlights: France 10-2 Switzerland

Previous finals
2011/12: D1-1, L3-4pens vs Germany
2010/11: L0-1 vs Spain
2007/08: L0-3 vs Germany

  • Beaten in three EURO finals but won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Hope to be the fourth different champions after Germany (8 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1).

How the groups ended

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ESP Spain
Playing now
3 3 0 0 11 0 11 9
SUI Switzerland
Playing now
3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6
GER Germany
Playing now
3 1 0 2 6 4 2 3
EST Estonia
Playing now
3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FRA France
Playing now
3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7
ENG England
Playing now
3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7
POL Poland
Playing now
3 1 0 2 7 5 2 3
SWE Sweden
Playing now
3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0
© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Selected for you

Women's U17 facts and figures
Live 29/03/2023

Women's U17 facts and figures

The records, statistics and facts from the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship.