Meet the 2023 Women's Under-17 EURO semi finalists: France vs Switzerland, Spain vs England

France take on Switzerland and England meet Spain in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals on Tuesday as they look to succeed Germany as title-winners on Friday. We profile the contenders.

Knockout bracket Semi-finals: Tuesday 23 May

France vs Switzerland (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

England vs Spain (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn) In the semi-finals, the winners of Group A (Spain) play the runners-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage. Final: Friday 26 May

18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn All times CET

France vs Switzerland

Previous finals meetings 2014/15 group stage: France 1-2 Switzerland

2011/12 semi-finals: Switzerland 1-5 France

Round 1: Group ﻿A4 runners-up (played in Italy)

L1-2 vs Switzerland, W4-2 vs Italy, W6-4 vs Iceland

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)

W3-1 vs Italy, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland

Group stage: Group B winnersW3-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Poland, D1-1 vs England

Finals top scorer: Chancelle Effa Effa, Liana Joseph 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Liana Joseph 7

Previous best: Runners-up (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12)

Semi-final record: W3 L3

Previous semi-finals

2021/22: L0-1 vs Germany

2014/15: D1-1, L3-4pens vs Spain

2011/12: W5-1 vs Switzerland

2010/11: D2-2, W6-5pens vs Germany

2008/09: 1-4 vs Germany

2007/08: W3-1 vs England

Beaten in three EURO finals but won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Round 1: Group A4 winners (played in Italy)

W2-1 vs France, W3-1 vs Iceland, W2-1 vs Italy

Round 2: Group A4 winners played in Slovenia)

W3-0 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Austria, W3-1 vs Slovenia

Group stage: Group A runners-up

W4-0 vs Estonia, L0-3 vs Spain, W2-1 vs Germany

Finals top scorers: Iman Beney, Leela Egli, Noemi Ivelj, Anja Klingenstein, Emanuela Pfister, Nathalie Widmer 1

Top scorers including qualifying: Janina Egli, Leela Egli, Emanuela Pfister, Sydney Schertenleib 3

Previous best: Runners-up (2015/16)

Semi-final record: W1 L1

Previous semi-finals

2014/15: W1-0 vs Germany

2011/12: L1-5 vs France

First team ever to eliminate Germany in the group stage and first team to prevent them reaching the final since Switzerland themselves in 2015.

Spain vs England

Previous finals meetings 2017/18 group stage: Spain 2-1 England

2014/15 group stage: England 1-1 Spain

2013/14 semi-finals: Spain 3-0 England

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Spain)

W4-0 vs Belgium, W3-0 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Greece

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)

W6-0 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Serbia, W3-1 vs Denmark

Group stage: Group A winners

W2-0 vs Germany, W3-0 vs Switzerland, W6-0 vs Estonia

Finals top scorer: Cris Redondo, Marisa García 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Cris Redondo 7

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)

Semi-final record: W9 L2

Previous semi-finals

2021/22: W3-0 vs Netherlands

2018/19: L1-3 vs Netherlands

2017/18: W1-0 vs Finland

2016/17: W2-0 vs Netherlands

2015/16: W4-0 vs Norway

2014/15: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France

2013/14: W3-0 vs England

2012/13: D2-2, L4-5pens vs Sweden

2010/11: W4-0 vs Iceland

2009/10: W3-0 vs Netherlands

2008/09: W2-0 vs Norway

Finished runners-up last season after reaching a joint-record ninth final (losing on penalties to Germany) but went on to win their second straight FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Estonia)

W11-0 vs Ukraine, W3-0 vs Estonia, W3-1 vs Denmark

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Croatia)

W4-0 vs Croatia, W4-0 vs Belgium, D1-1 vs Norway

Group stage: Group B runners-up

W2-1 vs Poland, W3-1 vs Sweden, D1-1 vs France

Finals top scorer: Michelle Aygemang 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Ava Baker 10

Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18)

*Third place

Semi-final record: W0 L4

Previous semi-finals

2017/18: L0-8 vs Germany

2015/16: L3-4 vs Germany

2013/14: L0-3 vs Spain

2007/08: L1-3 vs France

Got experience playing in Tallinn during round 1 after beating Ukraine and Denmark at Kadriorg Stadium either side of victory against Estonia at Lilleküla Stadium.

How the groups ended

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 3 3 0 0 11 0 11 9 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6 GER Germany Playing now 3 1 0 2 6 4 2 3 EST Estonia Playing now 3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0