Meet the 2023 Women's Under-17 EURO semi finalists: France vs Switzerland, Spain vs England
Saturday, May 20, 2023
France play Switzerland and Spain meet England in Tuesday's semi-finals: we introduce the contenders.
France take on Switzerland and England meet Spain in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals on Tuesday as they look to succeed Germany as title-winners on Friday. We profile the contenders.
Knockout bracket
Semi-finals: Tuesday 23 May
France vs Switzerland (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
England vs Spain (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)
In the semi-finals, the winners of Group A (Spain) play the runners-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.
Final: Friday 26 May
18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn
All times CET
France vs Switzerland
Previous finals meetings
2014/15 group stage: France 1-2 Switzerland
2011/12 semi-finals: Switzerland 1-5 France
France
Round 1: Group A4 runners-up (played in Italy)
L1-2 vs Switzerland, W4-2 vs Italy, W6-4 vs Iceland
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)
W3-1 vs Italy, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland
Group stage: Group B winnersW3-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Poland, D1-1 vs England
Finals top scorer: Chancelle Effa Effa, Liana Joseph 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Liana Joseph 7
Previous best: Runners-up (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12)
Semi-final record: W3 L3
Previous semi-finals
2021/22: L0-1 vs Germany
2014/15: D1-1, L3-4pens vs Spain
2011/12: W5-1 vs Switzerland
2010/11: D2-2, W6-5pens vs Germany
2008/09: 1-4 vs Germany
2007/08: W3-1 vs England
- Beaten in three EURO finals but won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Switzerland
Round 1: Group A4 winners (played in Italy)
W2-1 vs France, W3-1 vs Iceland, W2-1 vs Italy
Round 2: Group A4 winners played in Slovenia)
W3-0 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Austria, W3-1 vs Slovenia
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W4-0 vs Estonia, L0-3 vs Spain, W2-1 vs Germany
Finals top scorers: Iman Beney, Leela Egli, Noemi Ivelj, Anja Klingenstein, Emanuela Pfister, Nathalie Widmer 1
Top scorers including qualifying: Janina Egli, Leela Egli, Emanuela Pfister, Sydney Schertenleib 3
Previous best: Runners-up (2015/16)
Semi-final record: W1 L1
Previous semi-finals
2014/15: W1-0 vs Germany
2011/12: L1-5 vs France
- First team ever to eliminate Germany in the group stage and first team to prevent them reaching the final since Switzerland themselves in 2015.
Spain vs England
Previous finals meetings
2017/18 group stage: Spain 2-1 England
2014/15 group stage: England 1-1 Spain
2013/14 semi-finals: Spain 3-0 England
Spain
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Spain)
W4-0 vs Belgium, W3-0 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Greece
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)
W6-0 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Serbia, W3-1 vs Denmark
Group stage: Group A winners
W2-0 vs Germany, W3-0 vs Switzerland, W6-0 vs Estonia
Finals top scorer: Cris Redondo, Marisa García 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Cris Redondo 7
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)
Semi-final record: W9 L2
Previous semi-finals
2021/22: W3-0 vs Netherlands
2018/19: L1-3 vs Netherlands
2017/18: W1-0 vs Finland
2016/17: W2-0 vs Netherlands
2015/16: W4-0 vs Norway
2014/15: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France
2013/14: W3-0 vs England
2012/13: D2-2, L4-5pens vs Sweden
2010/11: W4-0 vs Iceland
2009/10: W3-0 vs Netherlands
2008/09: W2-0 vs Norway
- Finished runners-up last season after reaching a joint-record ninth final (losing on penalties to Germany) but went on to win their second straight FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
England
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Estonia)
W11-0 vs Ukraine, W3-0 vs Estonia, W3-1 vs Denmark
Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Croatia)
W4-0 vs Croatia, W4-0 vs Belgium, D1-1 vs Norway
Group stage: Group B runners-up
W2-1 vs Poland, W3-1 vs Sweden, D1-1 vs France
Finals top scorer: Michelle Aygemang 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Ava Baker 10
Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18)
*Third place
Semi-final record: W0 L4
Previous semi-finals
2017/18: L0-8 vs Germany
2015/16: L3-4 vs Germany
2013/14: L0-3 vs Spain
2007/08: L1-3 vs France
- Got experience playing in Tallinn during round 1 after beating Ukraine and Denmark at Kadriorg Stadium either side of victory against Estonia at Lilleküla Stadium.