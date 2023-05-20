UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Meet the 2023 Women's Under-17 EURO semi finalists: France vs Switzerland, Spain vs England

Saturday, May 20, 2023

France play Switzerland and Spain meet England in Tuesday's semi-finals: we introduce the contenders.

France take on Switzerland and England meet Spain in the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals on Tuesday as they look to succeed Germany as title-winners on Friday. We profile the contenders.

Knockout bracket

Semi-finals: Tuesday 23 May
France vs Switzerland (16:00, Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
England vs Spain (18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

In the semi-finals, the winners of Group A (Spain) play the runners-up of Group B and vice versa. The allocation of semi-finals to stadiums will occur after the group stage.

Final: Friday 26 May
18:00, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn

All times CET

France vs Switzerland

Previous finals meetings

2014/15 group stage: France 1-2 Switzerland
2011/12 semi-finals: Switzerland 1-5 France

France

Round 1: Group ﻿A4 runners-up (played in Italy)
L1-2 vs Switzerland, W4-2 vs Italy, W6-4 vs Iceland
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)
W3-1 vs Italy, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland
Group stage: Group B winnersW3-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Poland, D1-1 vs England
Finals top scorer: Chancelle Effa Effa, Liana Joseph 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Liana Joseph 7
Previous best: Runners-up (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12)
Semi-final record: W3 L3

Highlights: Poland 0-3 France

Previous semi-finals
2021/22: L0-1 vs Germany
2014/15: D1-1, L3-4pens vs Spain
2011/12: W5-1 vs Switzerland
2010/11: D2-2, W6-5pens vs Germany
2008/09: 1-4 vs Germany
2007/08: W3-1 vs England

  • Beaten in three EURO finals but won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Where to watch the finals: TV/streams

Switzerland

Round 1: Group A4 winners (played in Italy)
W2-1 vs France, W3-1 vs Iceland, W2-1 vs Italy
Round 2: Group A4 winners played in Slovenia)
W3-0 vs Slovakia, W1-0 vs Austria, W3-1 vs Slovenia
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W4-0 vs Estonia, L0-3 vs Spain, W2-1 vs Germany
Finals top scorers: Iman Beney, Leela Egli, Noemi Ivelj, Anja Klingenstein, Emanuela Pfister, Nathalie Widmer 1
Top scorers including qualifying: Janina Egli, Leela Egli, Emanuela Pfister, Sydney Schertenleib 3
Previous best: Runners-up (2015/16)
Semi-final record: W1 L1

Previous semi-finals
2014/15: W1-0 vs Germany
2011/12: L1-5 vs France

  • First team ever to eliminate Germany in the group stage and first team to prevent them reaching the final since Switzerland themselves in 2015.

Spain vs England

Previous finals meetings

2017/18 group stage: Spain 2-1 England
2014/15 group stage: England 1-1 Spain
2013/14 semi-finals: Spain 3-0 England

Spain

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Spain)
W4-0 vs Belgium, W3-0 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Greece
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)
W6-0 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Serbia, W3-1 vs Denmark
Group stage: Group A winners
W2-0 vs Germany, W3-0 vs Switzerland, W6-0 vs Estonia
Finals top scorer: Cris Redondo, Marisa García 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Cris Redondo 7
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)
Semi-final record: W9 L2

Highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain

Previous semi-finals
2021/22: W3-0 vs Netherlands
2018/19: L1-3 vs Netherlands
2017/18: W1-0 vs Finland
2016/17: W2-0 vs Netherlands
2015/16: W4-0 vs Norway
2014/15: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France
2013/14: W3-0 vs England
2012/13: D2-2, L4-5pens vs Sweden
2010/11: W4-0 vs Iceland
2009/10: W3-0 vs Netherlands
2008/09: W2-0 vs Norway

  • Finished runners-up last season after reaching a joint-record ninth final (losing on penalties to Germany) but went on to win their second straight FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

England

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Estonia)
W11-0 vs Ukraine, W3-0 vs Estonia, W3-1 vs Denmark
Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Croatia)
W4-0 vs Croatia, W4-0 vs Belgium, D1-1 vs Norway
Group stage: Group B runners-up
W2-1 vs Poland, W3-1 vs Sweden, D1-1 vs France
Finals top scorer: Michelle Aygemang 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Ava Baker 10
Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18)
*Third place
Semi-final record: W0 L4

Highlights: Sweden 1-3 England

Previous semi-finals
2017/18: L0-8 vs Germany
2015/16: L3-4 vs Germany
2013/14: L0-3 vs Spain
2007/08: L1-3 vs France

  • Got experience playing in Tallinn during round 1 after beating Ukraine and Denmark at Kadriorg Stadium either side of victory against Estonia at Lilleküla Stadium.

How the groups ended

Group A Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
ESP Spain
Playing now
3 3 0 0 11 0 11 9
SUI Switzerland
Playing now
3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6
GER Germany
Playing now
3 1 0 2 6 4 2 3
EST Estonia
Playing now
3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0

Group B Live now

Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts
FRA France
Playing now
3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7
ENG England
Playing now
3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7
POL Poland
Playing now
3 1 0 2 7 5 2 3
SWE Sweden
Playing now
3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0
