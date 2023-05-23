Meet the 2023 Women's Under-17 EURO finalists: Spain vs France

Spain take on France in Friday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final at Lilleküla Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia.

Can Spain make it five titles from their record ten finals, or will France become only the fourth different champions in the 14 competition editions?

Knockout bracket Semi-finals: Tuesday

France 10-2 Switzerland (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 3-1 England (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn) Final: Friday

Spain vs France (18:00 CET/19:00 local time, Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Spain)

W4-0 vs Belgium, W3-0 vs Poland, W5-0 vs Greece

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)

W6-0 vs Belarus, W5-0 vs Serbia, W3-1 vs Denmark

Group stage: Group A winners

W2-0 vs Germany, W3-0 vs Switzerland, W6-0 vs Estonia

Semi-final: W3-1 vs England

Finals top scorer: Cris Redondo, Marisa García, Vicky López 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Cris Redondo, Vicky López 7

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)

Final record: W4 L5

Semi-final highlights: Spain 3-1 England

Previous finals

2021/22: D2-2, L2-3pens vs Germany

2017/18: W2-0 vs Germany

2016/17: D0-0, L1-3pens vs Germany

2015/16: D0-0, L2-3pens vs Germany

2014/15: W5-2 vs Switzerland

2013/14: D1-1, L1-3pens vs Germany

2010/11: W1-0 vs France

2009/10: D0-0, W4-1pens vs Republic of Ireland

2008/09: L0-7 vs Germany

Spain are into a record tenth final, one more than Germany, and hope to become champions for the fifth time.

Previous finals meetings 2021/22 group stage: Spain 3-0 France

2016/17 group stage: France 1-1 Spain

2014/15 semi-finals: Spain 1-1 France (4-3 pens)

2013/14 group stage: France 0-2 Spain

2010/11 final: Spain 1-0 France

Round 1: Group ﻿A4 runners-up (played in Italy)

L1-2 vs Switzerland, W4-2 vs Italy, W6-4 vs Iceland

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)

W3-1 vs Italy, W5-0 vs Kosovo, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland

Group stage: Group B winnersW3-0 vs Sweden, W3-0 vs Poland, D1-1 vs England

Semi-final: W10-2 vs Switzerland

Finals top scorer: Chancelle Effa Effa, Maeline Mendy 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Maeline Mendy 9

Previous best: Runners-up (2007/08, 2010/11, 2011/12)

Final record: W0 L3

Semi-final highlights: France 10-2 Switzerland

Previous finals

2011/12: D1-1, L3-4pens vs Germany

2010/11: L0-1 vs Spain

2007/08: L0-3 vs Germany

Beaten in three EURO finals but won the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Hope to be the fourth different champions after Germany (8 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1).

How the groups ended

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 3 3 0 0 11 0 11 9 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6 GER Germany Playing now 3 1 0 2 6 4 2 3 EST Estonia Playing now 3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0