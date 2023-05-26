Spain 2-3 France: First French title after Women's U17 EURO final thriller

France became only the fourth different nation to win the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship but only after withstanding a quickfire comeback from Spain, beaten in their second final in a row.

Key moments 64' Joseph scores for France on the break

74' Joseph doubles lead

78' Maeline Mendy makes it three from spot

79' Vicky pulls one back

80' Another from Vicky

90+6' Spain's Aïcha sent off

Match in brief: France survive Spain fightback

France, unchanged from their 10-2 semi-final win against Switzerland, became the first side in Estonia not to fall behind to Spain within nine minutes. The reigning world champions did go close just before the half-hour, Pau Comendador heading a high cross straight at Alyssa Fernandes from close range.

Spain, who had won every game in their run to this final even in qualifying, kept attacking. Only an excellent saving tackle from Lou Autin denied Vicky López, who last year tasted penalty shoot-out defeat in the final by Germany but went on to inspire her country to FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup glory in India alongside Ainhoa Alguacil and Cris Librán, both also starting today.

However, despite having the better chances throughout the opening hour, Spain found themselves behind in a WU17 EURO game for the first time since last year's final. It came from their own corner move that broke down in the France box; in a swift counter, Mélinda Mendy played Joseph clear and she calmly beat Alazne Estensoro.

Joseph scored again ten minutes later, touching in after racing on to Autin's long pass. The third soon arrived as Vicky fouled Maeline Mendy in the box and the France captain herself converted the penalty to join Joseph on a finals-leading five goals.

That seemed that but Vicky had other ideas. First she conjured up some space a curled a superb effort past Fernandes. Seconds later a corner came to the Spain skipper outside the box and she unerringly lobbed in. Vicky had a late chance blocked in the box but, after Spain had Aïcha Cámara sent off for bringing down Naolia Traore when through, France were able to celebrate joining the roll of honour, adding this title to their 2012 U-17 World Cup success.

Spain 2-3 France: Final as it happened



Reaction

To follow.

Key stats

France became only the fourth nation to win the title after Germany (8 times), Spain (4) and Poland (1).

Spain were in a record tenth final, one ahead of Germany

Spain had been unbeaten in 20 WU17 EURO games in regulation time (not counting penalty shoot-outs) including qualifying, since a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the 2019 semi-finals; Germany hold the record for longest undefeated run with 22 matches.

France became the first team in a WU17 EURO game, including qualifying, to prevent Spain scoring a first-half goal since that 3-1 semi-final loss to the Netherlands in 2019.

Joseph, Maeline Mendy and Vicky finished level as joint finals top scorers on five goals. Including qualifying, Mendy and Joseph were equal with England's Ava Baker and Germany's Estrella Merino Gonzalez on ten.

Line-ups

Spain: Estensoro; Noemi Bejarano, Aïcha, Daniela Martínez, Martina González (Marisa 76); Librán, Daniela Arques, Ainhoa Alguacil (Ortega 69); Pau (Segura 46), Cris Librán, Vicky López

France: Fernandes; Delcroix, Sangare, Autin, Job; Effa Effa (Rambaud 73), Ben Khalid, Mélinda Mendy (Lushimba Bilombi 82), Joseph (Swierot 90); Traore, Maeline Mendy