France win 2023 Women's 17 EURO: At a glance

Friday, May 26, 2023

France are only the fourth different champions after Spain suffered a second straight final loss.

France claimed the title in Tallinn
France claimed the title in Tallinn UEFA via Sportsfile

France won a UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final at the fourth attempt as Spain missed out on a fifth title following a thrilling decider to conclude the 2023 edition in Estonia.

How the contenders did

Winners: France
Runners-up: Spain
Semi-finals: England, Switzerland
Group stage: Estonia (hosts), Germany, Poland, Sweden

Top scorers

Final tournament

5 Liana Joseph (France)
5 Maeline Mendy (France)
5 Vicky López (Spain)
4 Michelle Agyemang (England)
4 Chancelle Effa Effa (France)
4 Marisa García (Spain)
3 Zuzanna Grzywińska (Poland)
3 Cris Redondo (Spain)

Season (including qualifiers)

10 Ava Baker (England)
10 Liana Joseph (France)
10 Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany)
10 Maeline Mendy (France)
9 Maša Tomašević (Montenegro)
9 Vicky López (Spain)
8 Michelle Agyemang (England)
7 Cris Redondo (Spain)

Final highlights: Spain 2-3 France

Records

  • France became the fourth different champions after Germany (8 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1)
  • Spain reached a record tenth final (one ahead of Germany).
  • Spain equalled Germany's record of 12 semi-finals from the 14 editions.
  • Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.
  • Germany fell at a WU17 group stage (EURO or World Cup) for the first time. They missed the final for the first time since 2014/15, when they were also knocked out by Switzerland (in the semis).
  • Estonia played in and hosted their first UEFA women's final tournament at any level.
  • Vicky López scored the fastest-ever WU17 EURO finals goal 50 seconds into Spain's win against Germany.
  • The 12 goals in the semi-final between France and Switzerland equalled the most in any UEFA football final tournament match (several competitions, including Belarus vs England in the 2016 WU17 EURO group stage).
Semi-final highlights: Spain 3-1 England

All the results

Final (Friday 26 May)

Spain 2-3 France (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Semi-finals (Tuesday 23 May)

France 10-2 Switzerland (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain 3-1 England (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Semi-final highlights: France 10-2 Switzerland

Group stage

Matchday 3 (Saturday 20 May)

Group A
Switzerland 2-1 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain 6-0 Estonia (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: Spain 6-0 Estonia

Group B
France 1-1 England (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Poland 6-0 Sweden (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 2 (Wednesday 17 May)

Group A
Estonia 0-5 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Spain 3-0 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: France 1-1 England

Group B
Poland 0-3 France (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden 1-3 England (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 1 (Sunday 14 May)

Group A
Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)
Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group B
England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)
Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Highlights: Poland 6-0 Sweden

Champions roll of honour

Eight-team tournament (hosts)
2022/23: France (Estonia)
2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament
2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)
2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)
2016/17: Germany (Czech Republic)
2015/16: Germany (Belarus)
2014/15: Spain (Iceland)
2013/14: Germany (England)
Four-team tournament in Nyon
2012/13: Poland
2011/12: Germany
2010/11: Spain
2009/10: Spain
2008/09: Germany
2007/08: Germany

Highlights: Sweden 1-3 England

Titles:
Germany 8
Spain 4
France 1
Poland 1

Final appearances:
Spain 10
Germany 9
France 4
Netherlands 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1

Highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain

Semi-final appearances:
Germany 12
Spain 12
France 7
England 5Netherlands 4
Norway 3
Switzerland 3
Denmark 2
Belgium 1
Finland 1
Iceland 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Portugal 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Sweden 1

(bold: inc. 2023)

