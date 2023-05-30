France win 2023 Women's 17 EURO: At a glance

France won a UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final at the fourth attempt as Spain missed out on a fifth title following a thrilling decider to conclude the 2023 edition in Estonia.

How the contenders did Winners: France

Runners-up: Spain

Semi-finals: England, Switzerland

Group stage: Estonia (hosts), Germany, Poland, Sweden

Top scorers

Final tournament



5 Liana Joseph (France)

5 Maeline Mendy (France)

5 Vicky López (Spain)

4 Michelle Agyemang (England)

4 Chancelle Effa Effa (France)

4 Marisa García (Spain)

3 Zuzanna Grzywińska (Poland)

3 Cris Redondo (Spain)



Season (including qualifiers)



10 Ava Baker (England)

10 Liana Joseph (France)

10 Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany)

10 Maeline Mendy (France)

9 Maša Tomašević (Montenegro)

9 Vicky López (Spain)

8 Michelle Agyemang (England)

7 Cris Redondo (Spain)

Top five goals

Vicky López (Spain)

Goalkeeper: Alazne Estensoro (Spain)

Defender: Noemi Bejarano (Spain)

Defender: Aïcha Camara (Spain)

Defender: Katie Reid (England)

Defender: Martina González (Spain)

Midfielder: Maeline Mendy (France)

Midfielder: Nermyne Ben Khaled (France)

Midfielder: Vicky López (Spain)

Forward: Iman Beney (Switzerland)

Forward: Liana Joseph (France)

Forward: Chancelle Effa Effa (France)

Final highlights: Spain 2-3 France

France became the fourth different champions after Germany (8 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1)

Spain reached a record tenth final (one ahead of Germany).

Spain equalled Germany's record of 12 semi-finals from the 14 editions.

Spain kept up their record of never failing to get past the group stage since the round was introduced in 2013/14.

Germany fell at a WU17 group stage (EURO or World Cup) for the first time. They missed the final for the first time since 2014/15, when they were also knocked out by Switzerland (in the semis).

Estonia played in and hosted their first UEFA women's final tournament at any level.

Vicky López scored the fastest-ever WU17 EURO finals goal 50 seconds into Spain's win against Germany.

The 12 goals in the semi-final between France and Switzerland equalled the most in any UEFA football final tournament match (several competitions, including Belarus vs England in the 2016 WU17 EURO group stage).

Semi-final highlights: Spain 3-1 England

All the results

Final (Friday 26 May)

Spain 2-3 France (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Semi-finals (Tuesday 23 May)

France 10-2 Switzerland (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 3-1 England (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Semi-final highlights: France 10-2 Switzerland

Group stage

Matchday 3 (Saturday 20 May)

Group A

Switzerland 2-1 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 6-0 Estonia (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: Spain 6-0 Estonia

Group B

France 1-1 England (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Poland 6-0 Sweden (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 2 (Wednesday 17 May)

Group A

Estonia 0-5 Germany (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Spain 3-0 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Highlights: France 1-1 England

Group B

Poland 0-3 France (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 1-3 England (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Matchday 1 (Sunday 14 May)

Group A

Germany 0-2 Spain (Kadriorg Stadium, Tallinn)

Estonia 0-4 Switzerland (Lilleküla Stadium, Tallinn)

Group B

England 2-1 Poland (Võru Stadium, Võru)

Sweden 0-3 France (Tartu Tamme Stadium, Tartu)

Highlights: Poland 6-0 Sweden

Group A Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts ESP Spain Playing now 3 3 0 0 11 0 11 9 SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 2 0 1 6 4 2 6 GER Germany Playing now 3 1 0 2 6 4 2 3 EST Estonia Playing now 3 0 0 3 0 15 -15 0

Group B Live now Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts FRA France Playing now 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7 ENG England Playing now 3 2 1 0 6 3 3 7 POL Poland Playing now 3 1 0 2 7 5 2 3 SWE Sweden Playing now 3 0 0 3 1 12 -11 0

Champions roll of honour

Eight-team tournament (hosts)

2022/23: France (Estonia)

2021/22: Germany (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

2019/20 & 2020/21: No final tournament

2018/19: Germany (Bulgaria)

2017/18: Spain (Lithuania)

2016/17: Germany (Czech Republic)

2015/16: Germany (Belarus)

2014/15: Spain (Iceland)

2013/14: Germany (England)

Four-team tournament in Nyon

2012/13: Poland

2011/12: Germany

2010/11: Spain

2009/10: Spain

2008/09: Germany

2007/08: Germany

Highlights: Sweden 1-3 England

Titles:

Germany 8

Spain 4

France 1

Poland 1

Final appearances:

Spain 10

Germany 9

France 4

Netherlands 1

Poland 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Sweden 1

Switzerland 1



Highlights: Germany 0-2 Spain

Semi-final appearances:

Germany 12

Spain 12

France 7

England 5Netherlands 4

Norway 3

Switzerland 3

Denmark 2

Belgium 1

Finland 1

Iceland 1

Italy 1

Poland 1

Portugal 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Sweden 1



(bold: inc. 2023)