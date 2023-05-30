UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Spain's Vicky López named 2023 Women's U17 EURO Player of the Tournament

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Spain captain Vicky López has been named Player of the Tournament at Women's U17 EURO in Estonia.

Team of the Tournament

For the second season running, Barcelona playmaker Vicky was key to Spain reaching the final. They lost the decider this year 3-2 to France but only after two superb finishes by Vicky late in the final to almost turn the game.

That left her as joint top scorer in the finals with France's Liana Joseph and Maeline Mendy on five goals. Vicky's first was the fastest goal in WU17 EURO history 50 seconds into the opening 2-0 win against Germany in which she scored twice, and she also struck first as Spain beat England 3-1 in the semis (which was named in the list of top five goals of the finals, led by one of Vicky's final strikes).

Vicky top goals list

Vicky, who created 11 chances across the five-game campaign, adds this award to the Golden Ball she won as best player in helping Spain win the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

