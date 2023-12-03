2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 report
Sunday, December 3, 2023
Promotion and relegation between both leagues was at stake in the first stage of the 2023/24 edition.
Round 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship began the road to May's final tournament in Sweden.
League A was made up of 28 teams, including defending champions France and the seven nations promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2022/23 edition. They competed in seven groups in single-venue mini-tournaments; teams finishing fourth relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 2, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Sweden took part and will also be in League A for round 2, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
The 22 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2, plus Andorra and Malta who returned to the competition. They were playing for promotion to League A in six groups. The six group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section (North Macedonia) are promoted.
League A round 2 will decide the seven teams joining Sweden in the 2024 finals from 5 to 18 May, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic. The round 2 draw is at 09:30 CET on Friday.
League A
Group A1
Remain in League A for round 2: Spain, Portugal*, Czechia
Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A2
Remain in League A for round 2: Poland*, Norway, Iceland
Tranfer to League B: Republic of Ireland
Group A3
Remain in League A for round 2: France (holders), Italy*, Scotland
Tranfer to League B: Slovenia
Group A4
Remain in League A for round 2: Austria, Germany*, Ukraine
Tranfer to League B: Romania
Group A5
Remain in League A for round 2: Finland, Netherlands, Switzerland
Tranfer to League B: Bulgaria*
Group A6
Remain in League A for round 2: England, Hungary*, Belgium,
Tranfer to League B: Northern Ireland
Group A7
Remain in League A for round 2: Sweden**, Denmark, Greece
Tranfer to League B: Belarus
Group played in Albania
*Group hosts
**Final tournament hosts
League B
Group B1
Promoted to League A for round 2: Kosovo*, North Macedonia
Also in group: Armenia, Georgia
Group B2
Promoted to League A for round 2: Serbia*
Also in group: Israel, Latvia, Andorra
Group B3
Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia*
Also in group: Malta, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan
Group B4
Promoted to League A for round 2: Wales
Also in group: Faroe Islands, Albania*, Kazakhstan
Group B5
Promoted to League A: Slovakia
Also in group: Montenegro, Lithuania*
Group B6
Promoted to League A: Türkiye*
Also in group: Estonia, Moldova
*Group hosts
- France won their first title in Estonia in May. The other past winners are Germany (eight titles), 2022/23 runners-up and U-17 Women's World Cup holders Spain (four titles), and 2012/13 champions Poland.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Ukraine were promoted from League B in 2022/23 round 2.
- Croatia, Estonia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia and Wales were relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2.