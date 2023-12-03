2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 report

Round 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship began the road to May's final tournament in Sweden.

League A was made up of 28 teams, including defending champions France and the seven nations promoted from League B after ﻿round 2 of the 2022/23 edition. They competed in seven groups in single-venue mini-tournaments; teams finishing fourth relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 2, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Sweden took part and will also be in League A for round 2, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The 22 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2, plus Andorra and Malta who returned to the competition. They were playing for promotion to League A in six groups. The six group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section (North Macedonia) are promoted.

League A round 2 will decide the seven teams joining Sweden in the 2024 finals from 5 to 18 May, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic. The round 2 draw is at 09:30 CET on Friday.

Group A1

Remain in League A for round 2: Spain, Portugal*, Czechia

Transfer to League B: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A2

Remain in League A for round 2: Poland*, Norway, Iceland

Tranfer to League B: Republic of Ireland

Group A3

Remain in League A for round 2: France (holders), Italy*, Scotland

Tranfer to League B: Slovenia

Group A4

Remain in League A for round 2: Austria, Germany*, Ukraine

Tranfer to League B: Romania

Group A5

Remain in League A for round 2: Finland, Netherlands, Switzerland

Tranfer to League B: Bulgaria*

Group A6

Remain in League A for round 2: England, Hungary*, Belgium,

Tranfer to League B: Northern Ireland

Group A7

Remain in League A for round 2: Sweden**, Denmark, Greece

Tranfer to League B: Belarus

Group played in Albania

*Group hosts

**Final tournament hosts

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 2: Kosovo*, North Macedonia

Also in group: Armenia, Georgia

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 2: Serbia*

Also in group: Israel, Latvia, Andorra

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 2: Croatia*

Also in group: Malta, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 2: Wales

Also in group: Faroe Islands, Albania*, Kazakhstan

Group B5

Promoted to League A: Slovakia

Also in group: Montenegro, Lithuania*

Group B6

Promoted to League A: Türkiye*

Also in group: Estonia, Moldova

*Group hosts