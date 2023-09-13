2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 groups
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Round 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs in October and November, beginning the road to May's final tournament in Sweden.
League A includes 28 teams, including defending champions France and the seven nations promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2022/23 edition. They compete in seven groups in single-venue mini-tournaments; teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 2, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Sweden take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
The 22 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2, plus Andorra and Malta who are returning to the competition. They will play for promotion to League A in six groups. The six group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section will be promoted.
League A round 2 will decide the seven teams joining Sweden in the 2024 finals from 5 to 18 May, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic.
League A
Group A1 (25–31 October)
Spain, Portugal*, Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A2 (12–18 October)
Poland*, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Iceland
Group A3 (9–15 October)
France (holders), Slovenia, Italy*, Scotland
Group A4 (14–20 October)
Germany*, Romania, Austria, Ukraine
Group A5 (12–18 October)
Switzerland, Netherlands, Finland, Bulgaria*
Group A6 (4–10 November)
England, Belgium, Hungary, Northern Ireland
Group A7 (7–13 November)
Sweden**, Denmark, Belarus, Greece
Group played in Albania
* Group hosts
** Final tournament hosts
League B
Group B1 (3–9 October)
Kosovo*, North Macedonia, Georgia, Armenia
Group B2 (5–11 November)
Serbia*, Israel, Andorra, Latvia
Group B3 (2–8 October)
Croatia*, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Malta
Group B4 (24–30 November)
Wales, Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan, Albania*
Group B5 (4–10 November)
Slovakia, Montenegro, Lithuania*
Group B6 (6–12 October)
Estonia, Türkiye*, Moldova
* Group hosts
- France won their first title in Estonia in May. The other past winners are Germany (eight titles), 2022/23 runners-up and U-17 Women's World Cup holders Spain (four titles), and 2012/13 champions Poland.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Greece, Iceland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Ukraine were promoted from League B in 2022/23 round 2.
- Croatia, Estonia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Romania, Slovakia and Wales were relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2.