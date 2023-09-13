2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 groups

Round 1 of the 2023/24 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs in October and November, beginning the road to May's final tournament in Sweden.

League A includes 28 teams, including defending champions France and the seven nations promoted from League B after ﻿round 2 of the 2022/23 edition. They compete in seven groups in single-venue mini-tournaments; teams finishing fourth will be relegated to League B for 2023/24 round 2, with the other positions deciding seeding for League A in that round. Sweden take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.

The 22 teams in League B include sides relegated from League A in 2022/23 round 2, plus Andorra and Malta who are returning to the competition. They will play for promotion to League A in six groups. The six group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section will be promoted.

League A round 2 will decide the seven teams joining Sweden in the 2024 finals from 5 to 18 May, which will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic.

2023 final highlights: Spain 2-3 France

League A

Group A1 (25–31 October)

Spain, Portugal*, Czechia, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group A2 (12–18 October)

Poland*, Republic of Ireland, Norway, Iceland

Group A3 (9–15 October)

France (holders), Slovenia, Italy*, Scotland

Group A4 (14–20 October)

Germany*, Romania, Austria, Ukraine

Group A5 (12–18 October)

Switzerland, Netherlands, Finland, Bulgaria*

Group A6 (4–10 November)

England, Belgium, Hungary, Northern Ireland

Group A7 (7–13 November)

Sweden**, Denmark, Belarus, Greece

Group played in Albania

* Group hosts

** Final tournament hosts

2023 Women's U17 EURO top five goals

League B

Group B1 (3–9 October)

Kosovo*, North Macedonia, Georgia, Armenia

Group B2 (5–11 November)

Serbia*, Israel, Andorra, Latvia

Group B3 (2–8 October)

Croatia*, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Malta

Group B4 (24–30 November)

Wales, Faroe Islands, Kazakhstan, Albania*

Group B5 (4–10 November)

Slovakia, Montenegro, Lithuania*

Group B6 (6–12 October)

Estonia, Türkiye*, Moldova

* Group hosts