Northern Ireland and Finland to host Women's U17 EURO in 2026 and 2027

Northern Ireland and Finland have been chosen to host the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournaments of 2026 and 2027 respectively by the UEFA Executive Committee at its meeting in Limassol.

For both nations it will be the first time they have staged the WU17 EURO finals but each have experience of other UEFA women's events. Northern Ireland previously welcomed WU19 EURO in 2017 and Finland staged the senior UEFA Women's EURO in 2009 as well as WU19 EURO in 2004.

Sweden were previously selected to host the 2024 final tournament, and the 2025 edition will conclude in the Faroe Islands.