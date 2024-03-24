Women's U17 EURO round 2: France, Belgium, England, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain qualify
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Article summary
Holders France, Belgium, England, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain have booked their finals places alongside hosts Sweden.
Article top media content
Article body
Holders France, Belgium, England, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain all won their League A groups in UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 to join hosts Sweden in the finals from 5 to 18 May.
The final tournament draw will take place at 11:00 CET on Tuesday at Lund City Hall. The finals will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with three European teams to earn places in the tournament to be held in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.
While League A determined the seven qualifiers, promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2024/25 round 1 was also at stake.
Qualified for finals
Belgium, England, France (holders), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden (hosts)
- The seven group winners qualified for the final tournament.
- Portugal have qualified for the third time after 2013/14 and 2018/19 (when they reached the semi-finals).
- Belgium have qualified for the first time since 2012/13 (the last four-team final tournament).
- England (semi-finalists in 2022/23) will be involved for the eighth time in the nine eight-team final tournaments (2013/14 onwards).
- Norway have made the semi-finals three times in their five previous qualifications.
- Sweden took part despite their assured finals place as hosts.
- Poland were champions in 2012/13 and have qualified for the second year running.
- Spain will be aiming for a fifth title, having been runners-up for the last two seasons (they have got to ten finals, one more than Germany). Spain have qualified for the tenth year in a row and are also FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup holders from 2022.
- France won their first title last season, beating Spain in the final. England and Switzerland also reached the semi-finals.
- Germany have a record eight titles and are the only other past winners apart from France, Poland and Spain, but they have failed to qualify for only the second time – meaning Spain have now equalled their record of reaching 13 of the 15 final tournaments.
- Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.
Group A1
Qualified for finals: France (holders)
Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Germany*, Czechia
Relegated to League B: Slovakia
Group A2
Qualified for finals: Portugal*
Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Finland, Iceland
Relegated to League B: Kosovo
Group A3
Qualified for finals: Belgium
Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Austria, Croatia*
Relegated to League B: Hungary
Group A4
Qualified for finals: Norway*
Remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Switzerland, Wales
Relegated to League B: Sweden (finals hosts)
Group A5
Qualified for finals: Spain
Remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Netherlands*, Türkiye
Relegated to League B: Ukraine
Group A6
Qualified for finals: England
Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Italy, Greece
Relegated to League B: Serbia*
Group A7
Qualified for finals: Poland*
Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Scotland, Denmark
Relegated to League B: North Macedonia
*Group hosts
- The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group (to be confirmed shortly) will be promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1.
- Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania and Slovenia were relegated from League A in round 1.
- The Faroe Islands' promotion (by a single goal in a three-way tie after beating Romania 3-1 on the last day) means they will compete in League A for the first time in 2024/25 round 1, to begin a season in which they will host (and make their debut in) the final tournament.
Group B1
Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Belarus
Runners-up: Montenegro*
Also in group: Lithuania, Andorra
Group B2
Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Bulgaria*
Runners-up: Slovenia
Also in group: Azerbaijan, Moldova
Group B3
Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Faroe Islands*
Runners-up: Romania
Also in group: Latvia, Georgia
Group B4
Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Runners-up: Estonia
Also in group: Kazakhstan*, Armenia
Group B5
Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Northern Ireland
Runners-up: Luxembourg
Also in group: Malta*
Group B6
Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Republic of Ireland
Runners-up: Israel
Also in group: Albania*
*Group hosts