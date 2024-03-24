Women's U17 EURO round 2: France, Belgium, England, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain qualify

Holders France, Belgium, England, Norway, Poland, Portugal and Spain all won their League A groups in UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 to join hosts Sweden in the finals from 5 to 18 May.

The final tournament draw will take place at 11:00 CET on Tuesday at Lund City Hall. The finals will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with three European teams to earn places in the tournament to be held in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.

While League A determined the seven qualifiers, promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2024/25 round 1 was also at stake.

Qualified for finals Belgium, England, France (holders), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden (hosts)

Results

League A

The seven group winners qualified for the final tournament.

Portugal have qualified for the third time after 2013/14 and 2018/19 (when they reached the semi-finals).

Belgium have qualified for the first time since 2012/13 (the last four-team final tournament).

England (semi-finalists in 2022/23) will be involved for the eighth time in the nine eight-team final tournaments (2013/14 onwards).

Norway have made the semi-finals three times in their five previous qualifications.

Sweden took part despite their assured finals place as hosts.

Poland were champions in 2012/13 and have qualified for the second year running.

Spain will be aiming for a fifth title, having been runners-up for the last two seasons (they have got to ten finals, one more than Germany). Spain have qualified for the tenth year in a row and are also FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup holders from 2022.

France won their first title last season, beating Spain in the final. England and Switzerland also reached the semi-finals.

Germany have a record eight titles and are the only other past winners apart from France, Poland and Spain, but they have failed to qualify for only the second time – meaning Spain have now equalled their record of reaching 13 of the 15 final tournaments.

Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.

Group A1

Qualified for finals: France (holders)

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Germany*, Czechia

Relegated to League B: Slovakia

Group A2

Qualified for finals: Portugal*

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Finland, Iceland

Relegated to League B: Kosovo

Group A3

Qualified for finals: Belgium

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Austria, Croatia*

Relegated to League B: Hungary

Group A4

Qualified for finals: Norway*

Remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Switzerland, Wales

Relegated to League B: Sweden (finals hosts)

Group A5

Qualified for finals: Spain

Remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Netherlands*, Türkiye

Relegated to League B: Ukraine

Group A6

Qualified for finals: England

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Italy, Greece

Relegated to League B: Serbia*

Group A7

Qualified for finals: Poland*

Also remain in League A for 2024/25 round 1: Scotland, Denmark

Relegated to League B: North Macedonia

*Group hosts

2023 Women's U17 EURO top five goals

League B

The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group (to be confirmed shortly) will be promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1.

Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania and Slovenia were relegated from League A in round 1.

The Faroe Islands' promotion (by a single goal in a three-way tie after beating Romania 3-1 on the last day) means they will compete in League A for the first time in 2024/25 round 1, to begin a season in which they will host (and make their debut in) the final tournament.

Group B1

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Belarus

Runners-up: Montenegro*

Also in group: Lithuania, Andorra

Group B2

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Bulgaria*

Runners-up: Slovenia

Also in group: Azerbaijan, Moldova

Group B3

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Faroe Islands*

Runners-up: Romania

Also in group: Latvia, Georgia

Group B4

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Runners-up: Estonia

Also in group: Kazakhstan*, Armenia

Group B5﻿

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Northern Ireland

Runners-up: ﻿Luxembourg

Also in group: Malta*

Group B6

Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Republic of Ireland

Runners-up: Israel

Also in group: Albania*

*Group hosts