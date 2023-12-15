Women's U17 EURO round 2 groups

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs from 21 February until 24 March.

League A will determine the seven teams joining hosts Sweden in the finals from 5 to 18 May, with promotion and relegation between the leagues also at stake.

Matches

League A

The seven group winners qualify for the final tournament.

Sweden take part despite their assured finals place as hosts. Should they win their group, the best runners-up will also qualify.

France won their first title last season, beating Spain in the final. England and Switzerland also reached the semi-finals.

Other past winners are Germany (8 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1). Spain are also FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup holders from 2022.

Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Wales are aiming to earn finals debuts.

Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.

Group A1 (18–24 March): France (holders), Germany*, Czechia, Slovakia

Group A2 (21–27 February): Finland, Portugal*, Iceland, Kosovo

Group A3 (8–14 March): Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Croatia*

Group A4 (11–17 March): Sweden (finals hosts), Norway*, Switzerland, Wales

Group A5 (14–20 March): Spain, Netherlands*, Ukraine, Türkiye

Group A6 (10–16 March): England, Italy, Greece, Serbia*

Group A7 (13–19 March): Poland*, Denmark, Scotland, North Macedonia

*Group hosts

2023 Women's U17 EURO top five goals

League B

The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group will be promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1.

Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania and Slovenia were relegated from League A in round 1.

Group B1 (11–17 March): Belarus, Montenegro*, Lithuania, Andorra

Group B2 (14–20 March): Bulgaria*, Slovenia, Moldova, Azerbaijan

Group B3 (17–23 March): Romania, Faroe Islands*, Latvia, Georgia

Group B4 (18–24 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Armenia, Kazakhstan*

Group B5 (21–27 February): Northern Ireland, Malta*, Luxembourg

Group B6 (20–26 February): Republic of Ireland, Israel, Albania*