Women's U17 EURO round 2 groups

Friday, December 15, 2023

The teams in League A are aiming for the finals in Sweden while promotion and relegation is also at stake.

Record eight-time winners Germany are in a group with holders France
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs from 21 February until 24 March.

League A will determine the seven teams joining hosts Sweden in the finals from 5 to 18 May, with promotion and relegation between the leagues also at stake.

Matches

League A

  • The seven group winners qualify for the final tournament.
  • Sweden take part despite their assured finals place as hosts. Should they win their group, the best runners-up will also qualify.
  • France won their first title last season, beating Spain in the final. England and Switzerland also reached the semi-finals.
  • Other past winners are Germany (8 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1). Spain are also FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup holders from 2022.
  • Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Wales are aiming to earn finals debuts.
  • Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.

Group A1 (18–24 March): France (holders), Germany*, Czechia, Slovakia

Group A2 (21–27 February): Finland, Portugal*, Iceland, Kosovo

Group A3 (8–14 March): Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Croatia*

Group A4 (11–17 March): Sweden (finals hosts), Norway*, Switzerland, Wales

Group A5 (14–20 March): Spain, Netherlands*, Ukraine, Türkiye

Group A6 (10–16 March): England, Italy, Greece, Serbia*

Group A7 (13–19 March): Poland*, Denmark, Scotland, North Macedonia

*Group hosts

League B

  • The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group will be promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1.
  • Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania and Slovenia were relegated from League A in round 1.

Group B1 (11–17 March): Belarus, Montenegro*, Lithuania, Andorra

Group B2 (14–20 March): Bulgaria*, Slovenia, Moldova, Azerbaijan

Group B3 (17–23 March): Romania, Faroe Islands*, Latvia, Georgia

Group B4 (18–24 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Armenia, Kazakhstan*

Group B5 (21–27 February): Northern Ireland, Malta*, Luxembourg

Group B6 (20–26 February): Republic of Ireland, Israel, Albania*

