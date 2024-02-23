Women's U17 EURO round 2 groups
Friday, February 23, 2024
The teams in League A are aiming for the finals in Sweden while promotion and relegation is also at stake.
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 2 runs until 24 March.
League A will determine the seven teams joining hosts Sweden in the finals from 5 to 18 May, with promotion and relegation between the leagues also at stake.
The final tournament draw will be at 11:00 CET on Tuesday 26 March at Lund City Hall. The finals will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, with three European teams to earn places in the Dominican Republic for the tournament from 16 October to 3 November.
- The seven group winners qualify for the final tournament.
- Sweden take part despite their assured finals place as hosts. Should they win their group, the best runners-up will also qualify.
- France won their first title last season, beating Spain in the final. England and Switzerland also reached the semi-finals.
- Other past winners are Germany (8 titles), Spain (4) and Poland (1). Spain are also FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup holders from 2022.
- Croatia, Greece, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia Slovakia, Türkiye, Ukraine and Wales are aiming to earn finals debuts.
- Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Türkiye and Wales were promoted from League B in round 1.
Group A1 (18–24 March): France (holders), Germany*, Czechia, Slovakia
Group A2 (21–27 February): Finland, Portugal*, Iceland, Kosovo
Group A3 (8–14 March): Austria, Hungary, Belgium, Croatia*
Group A4 (11–17 March): Sweden (finals hosts), Norway*, Switzerland, Wales
Group A5 (14–20 March): Spain, Netherlands*, Ukraine, Türkiye
Group A6 (10–16 March): England, Italy, Greece, Serbia*
Group A7 (13–19 March): Poland*, Denmark, Scotland, North Macedonia
*Group hosts
- The six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group will be promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1.
- Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Romania and Slovenia were relegated from League A in round 1.
Group B1 (11–17 March): Belarus, Montenegro*, Lithuania, Andorra
Group B2 (14–20 March): Bulgaria*, Slovenia, Moldova, Azerbaijan
Group B3 (17–23 March): Romania, Faroe Islands*, Latvia, Georgia
Group B4 (18–24 March): Bosnia and Herzegovina, Estonia, Armenia, Kazakhstan*
Group B5 (21–27 February): Northern Ireland, Malta*, Luxembourg
Group B6 (20–26 February)
Promoted to League A for 2024/25 round 1: Republic of Ireland
Also in group: Israel, Albania*
*Group hosts