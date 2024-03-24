Meet the 2024 Women's Under-17 EURO finalists

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs from 5 to 18 May in Sweden, with the draw to be held at 11:00 CET on Tuesday at Lund City Hall.

The teams will be competing in two groups of four; the top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 15 May, with the decider to follow three days later.

We introduce the eight teams competing for the title, and also for Europe's three berths at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which takes place in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.

Qualified for finals Belgium, England, France (holders), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden (hosts)

Match dates

Group stage Matchday 1: 5 & 6 May

Group stage Matchday 2: 8 & 9 May

Group stage Matchday 3: 11 & 12 May

Semi-finals: 15 May

Final & World Cup play-off: 18 May

Stadiums

Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö

Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund

Contenders

Round 1: Group A6 third place (played in Hungary)

L0-1 vs Hungary, W4-0 vs Northern Ireland, L0-6 vs England

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Croatia)

L1-2 vs Hungary, W3-2 vs Austria, W1-0 vs Croatia

Top scorer: Oona Careel (3 goals)

Previous best: Semi-finals (2012/13*)

*Fourth place

Belgium have qualified for only the second time, having reached the last four-team final tournament in 2012/13 (losing to Poland and Spain).

2023 group stage highlights: Sweden 1-3 England

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Hungary)

W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W8-0 vs Hungary, W6-0 vs Belgium

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)

W3-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Greece, W3-1 vs Italy

Top scorer: Denny Draper (10 goals)

Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18, 2022/23)

*Third place

England have qualified for all but one of the nine tournaments since the expansion to eight teams in 2013/14 – but they are still aiming for a first final.

Round 1: Group ﻿A3 winners (played in Italy)

W3-0 vs Scotland, W4-3 vs Italy, W8-0 vs Slovenia

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Germany)

W6-0 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Czechia, W2-1 vs Germany

Top scorers: Auryane Abdourahim, Lina Gay, Justine Rouquet, Djenna-Léna Tene, Léa Sylejmani (3 goals)

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)

France claimed their first title last season, beating Spain 3-2 in the final. They had lost their three previous EURO showpieces, though they did win the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

2023 final highlights: Spain 2-3 France

Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Poland)

W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland, L0-3 vs Poland, W3-1 vs Iceland

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Norway)

W2-1 vs Switzerland, D1-1 vs Wales, W1-0 vs Sweden

Top scorer: Anny Kerim-Lindland (4 goals)

Previous best: Semi-finals (2008/09*, 2015/16*, 2016/17)

*Fourth place

Norway have qualified for a sixth time, having exited in the group stage on their last appearance on 2021/22.

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Poland)

W4-0 vs Iceland, W3-0 vs Norway, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Poland)

W9-0 vs North Macedonia, W5-1 vs Scotland, W3-0 vs Denmark

Top scorer: Oliwia Zwiazek (6 goals)

Previous best: Winners x 1 (﻿2012/13)

Through to the finals for the second time in a row, Poland are aiming to emulate their victory in the last four-team Nyon finals of 2012/13.

2023 group stage highlights: Poland 6-0 Sweden

Round 1: Group A1 runners-up (played in Portugal)

W1-0 vs Czechia, W3-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L0-4 vs Spain

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)

W1-0 vs Iceland, W1-0 vs Kosovo, W3-1 vs Finland

Top scorers: Mélanie Florentino, Rita Melo (2 goals)

Previous best: Semi-finals (2018/19)

Portugal have qualified for the third time, after their appearances in 2013/14 and 2018/19.

Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Portugal)

W8-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W4-1 vs Czechia, W4-0 vs Portugal

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in the Netherlands)

W9-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Ukraine, W3-1 vs Netherlands

Top scorer: Alba Cerrato (10 goals)

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)

Spain finished runners-up for the second time in a row last season after reaching a record tenth final. They have now equalled Germany by qualifying for a 13th final tournament, and are also hoping to retain the World Cup they won in 2022.

2023 semi-final highlights: Spain 3-1 England

Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Albania)

W2-0 vs Greece, W3-0 vs Belarus, W3-2 vs Denmark

Round 2: Group A4 fourth place (played in Norway), qualified as hosts

D1-1 vs Wales, L0-1 vs Switzerland, L0-1 vs Norway

Top scorer: Ella Lundin (5 goals)

Previous best: Runners-up (2012/13)