Meet the 2024 Women's Under-17 EURO finalists
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Article summary
We introduce the eight contenders for the finals in Sweden.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs from 5 to 18 May in Sweden, with the draw to be held at 11:00 CET on Tuesday at Lund City Hall.
The teams will be competing in two groups of four; the top two in each group will progress to the semi-finals on 15 May, with the decider to follow three days later.
We introduce the eight teams competing for the title, and also for Europe's three berths at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, which takes place in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.
Qualified for finals
Belgium, England, France (holders), Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden (hosts)
Match dates
Group stage Matchday 1: 5 & 6 May
Group stage Matchday 2: 8 & 9 May
Group stage Matchday 3: 11 & 12 May
Semi-finals: 15 May
Final & World Cup play-off: 18 May
Stadiums
Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö
Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund
Contenders
Belgium
Round 1: Group A6 third place (played in Hungary)
L0-1 vs Hungary, W4-0 vs Northern Ireland, L0-6 vs England
Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in Croatia)
L1-2 vs Hungary, W3-2 vs Austria, W1-0 vs Croatia
Top scorer: Oona Careel (3 goals)
Previous best: Semi-finals (2012/13*)
*Fourth place
- Belgium have qualified for only the second time, having reached the last four-team final tournament in 2012/13 (losing to Poland and Spain).
England
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Hungary)
W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W8-0 vs Hungary, W6-0 vs Belgium
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)
W3-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Greece, W3-1 vs Italy
Top scorer: Denny Draper (10 goals)
Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18, 2022/23)
*Third place
- England have qualified for all but one of the nine tournaments since the expansion to eight teams in 2013/14 – but they are still aiming for a first final.
France
Round 1: Group A3 winners (played in Italy)
W3-0 vs Scotland, W4-3 vs Italy, W8-0 vs Slovenia
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Germany)
W6-0 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Czechia, W2-1 vs Germany
Top scorers: Auryane Abdourahim, Lina Gay, Justine Rouquet, Djenna-Léna Tene, Léa Sylejmani (3 goals)
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)
- France claimed their first title last season, beating Spain 3-2 in the final. They had lost their three previous EURO showpieces, though they did win the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Norway
Round 1: Group A2 runners-up (played in Poland)
W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland, L0-3 vs Poland, W3-1 vs Iceland
Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Norway)
W2-1 vs Switzerland, D1-1 vs Wales, W1-0 vs Sweden
Top scorer: Anny Kerim-Lindland (4 goals)
Previous best: Semi-finals (2008/09*, 2015/16*, 2016/17)
*Fourth place
- Norway have qualified for a sixth time, having exited in the group stage on their last appearance on 2021/22.
Poland
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Poland)
W4-0 vs Iceland, W3-0 vs Norway, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Poland)
W9-0 vs North Macedonia, W5-1 vs Scotland, W3-0 vs Denmark
Top scorer: Oliwia Zwiazek (6 goals)
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2012/13)
- Through to the finals for the second time in a row, Poland are aiming to emulate their victory in the last four-team Nyon finals of 2012/13.
Portugal
Round 1: Group A1 runners-up (played in Portugal)
W1-0 vs Czechia, W3-0 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, L0-4 vs Spain
Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Portugal)
W1-0 vs Iceland, W1-0 vs Kosovo, W3-1 vs Finland
Top scorers: Mélanie Florentino, Rita Melo (2 goals)
Previous best: Semi-finals (2018/19)
- Portugal have qualified for the third time, after their appearances in 2013/14 and 2018/19.
Spain
Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Portugal)
W8-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W4-1 vs Czechia, W4-0 vs Portugal
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in the Netherlands)
W9-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Ukraine, W3-1 vs Netherlands
Top scorer: Alba Cerrato (10 goals)
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)
- Spain finished runners-up for the second time in a row last season after reaching a record tenth final. They have now equalled Germany by qualifying for a 13th final tournament, and are also hoping to retain the World Cup they won in 2022.
Sweden
Round 1: Group A7 winners (played in Albania)
W2-0 vs Greece, W3-0 vs Belarus, W3-2 vs Denmark
Round 2: Group A4 fourth place (played in Norway), qualified as hosts
D1-1 vs Wales, L0-1 vs Switzerland, L0-1 vs Norway
Top scorer: Ella Lundin (5 goals)
Previous best: Runners-up (2012/13)
- Sweden went out in the group stage last year after qualifying for the first time since 2012/13, when they lost to Poland in the final.