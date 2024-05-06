Women's Under-17 EURO schedule: All the fixtures and results

The 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship began on Sunday with England beating Norway in Lund and hosts Sweden recovering from 2-0 behind before losing a thriller to holders France in Malmö.

The tournament continued on Monday with Poland edging past Belgium and Spain beating Portugal in Group B. The group stage runs until 12 May, with one game held each matchday at Malmö Idrottsplats in Malmö and the other at Klostergårdens Idrottsplats in Lund.

The two venues will then stage one semi-final each on 15 May, before the final takes place in Malmö three days later. Earlier that afternoon, a match in Lund between the teams beaten in the last four will decide who takes Europe's third berth in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup, due to be held in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.

Groups Group A: Sweden (hosts), Norway, England, France (holders) Group B: Spain, Belgium, Poland, Portugal

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 5 May: Group A

England 3-0 Norway (Lund)

Sweden 2-3 France (Malmö)

Monday 6 May: Group B

Poland 1-0 Belgium (Lund)

Spain 3-0 Portugal (Malmö)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 8 May: Group A

Norway vs France (15:30, Malmö)

Sweden vs England (18:30, Lund)



Thursday 9 May: Group B

Belgium vs Portugal (13:00, Malmö)

Spain vs Poland (15:30, Lund)



Matchday 3

Saturday 11 May: Group A

Norway vs Sweden (15:30, Malmö)

France vs England (15:30, Lund)

Sunday 12 May: Group B

Portugal vs Poland (15:30, Malmö)

Belgium vs Spain (15:30, Lund)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 15 May)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be held at Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund, and Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö, with the allocation of matches to stadiums to be confirmed after completion of the group stage. Kick-off times will be 15:30 and 18:30.

World Cup play-off (Saturday 18 May)

Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (13:00, Lund)

Final (Saturday 18 May)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Malmö)

All times CET