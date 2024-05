Women's Under-17 EURO schedule: All the results

Spain have been crowned 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship winners after beating England in the final in Malmö, Sweden.

Poland beat France on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the third place play-off, taking Europe's third berth at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The tournament is being held in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.

Final (Saturday 18 May)

England 0-4 Spain (Malmö)

World Cup play-off (Saturday 18 May)

Poland 2-2 France (4-2p) (Lund)

Semi-finals (Wednesday 15 May)

England 2-0 Poland (Malmö)

Spain 6-1 France (Lund)

Group stage results

Matchday 1

Sunday 5 May: Group A

England 3-0 Norway (Lund)

Sweden 2-3 France (Malmö)

Monday 6 May: Group B

Poland 1-0 Belgium (Lund)

Spain 3-0 Portugal (Malmö)

Matchday 2

Wednesday 8 May: Group A

Norway 0-8 France (Malmö)

Sweden 1-5 England (Lund)

Thursday 9 May: Group B

Belgium 0-1 Portugal (Malmö)

Spain 1-0 Poland (Lund)



Matchday 3

Saturday 11 May: Group A

Norway 2-0 Sweden (Malmö)

France 0-1 England (Lund)

Sunday 12 May: Group B

Portugal 1-1 Poland (Malmö)

Belgium 0-5 Spain (Lund)