Women's Under-17 EURO schedule: All the fixtures

The 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship will kick off on Sunday 5 May with England versus Norway in Lund and hosts Sweden facing holders France in Malmö.

Matches continue the next day in Group B with Poland playing Belgium and Spain taking on Portugal. The group stage runs until 12 May; on each matchday there is one game each at Malmö Idrottsplats in Malmö and Klostergårdens Idrottsplats in Lund.

The semi-finals, with one in both venues, are three days later and the decider on Saturday 18 May in Malmö. Earlier that afternoon a match in Lund between the teams beaten in the last four will decide who takes Europe's third berth in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.

Finals draw Group A: Sweden (hosts), Norway, England, France (holders) Group B: Spain, Belgium, Poland, Portugal

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 5 May: Group A

England vs Norway (13:00, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)

Sweden vs France (15:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)

Monday 6 May: Group B

Poland vs Belgium (15:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)

Spain vs Portugal (18:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)

2019 flashback: Salma Paralluelo's Spain hat-trick against Portugal

Matchday 2

Wednesday 8 May: Group A

Norway vs France (15:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)

Sweden vs England (18:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)



Thursday 9 May: Group B

Belgium vs Portugal (13:00, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)

Spain vs Poland (15:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)



Matchday 3

Saturday 11 May: Group A

Norway vs Sweden (15:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)

France vs England (15:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)

Sunday 12 May: Group B

Portugal vs Poland (15:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)

Belgium vs Spain (15:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)

2023 final highlights: Spain 2-3 France

Semi-finals (Wednesday 15 May)

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Matches will be at Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund and Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö, the allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed after completion of the group stage. Kick-off times will be 15:30 and 18:30.

World Cup play-off (Saturday 18 May)

Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (13:00, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)

Final (Saturday 18 May)

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)

All times CET