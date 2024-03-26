Women's Under-17 EURO schedule: All the fixtures
The 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship will kick off on Sunday 5 May with England versus Norway in Lund and hosts Sweden facing holders France in Malmö after the schedule was confirmed.
Matches continue the next day in Group B with Poland playing Belgium and Spain taking on Portugal. The group stage runs until 12 May; on each matchday there is one game each at Malmö Idrottsplats in Malmö and Klostergårdens Idrottsplats in Lund.
The semi-finals, with one in both venues, are three days later and the decider on Saturday 18 May in Malmö. Earlier that afternoon a match in Lund between the teams beaten in the last four will decide who takes Europe's third berth in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.
Finals draw
Group A: Sweden (hosts), Norway, England, France (holders)
Group B: Spain, Belgium, Poland, Portugal
Group stage
Matchday 1
Sunday 5 May: Group A
England vs Norway (13:00, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)
Sweden vs France (15:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)
Monday 6 May: Group B
Poland vs Belgium (15:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)
Spain vs Portugal (18:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 8 May: Group A
Norway vs France (15:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)
Sweden vs England (18:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)
Thursday 9 May: Group B
Belgium vs Portugal (13:00, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)
Spain vs Poland (15:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)
Matchday 3
Saturday 11 May: Group A
Norway vs Sweden (15:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)
France vs England (15:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)
Sunday 12 May: Group B
Portugal vs Poland (15:30, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)
Belgium vs Spain (15:30, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)
Semi-finals (Wednesday 15 May)
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
Matches will be at Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund and Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö, the allocation of matches to stadiums will be confirmed after completion of the group stage. Kick-off times will be 15:30 and 18:30.
World Cup play-off (Saturday 18 May)
Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (13:00, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)
Final (Saturday 18 May)
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (17:00, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)
All times CET