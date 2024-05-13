Meet the 2024 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-finalists: Spain vs France, England vs Poland
Monday, May 13, 2024
Spain play France and England take on Poland in the semi-finals in Sweden on Wednesday. We introduce the contenders.
Spain play France and England take on Poland in Wednesday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals.
We introduce the contenders aiming for spots in Saturday's final. The two finalists will also qualify for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November, and will be joined by the winners of a play-off between the beaten semi-finalists.
Knockout bracket
Semi-finals: Wednesday
Spain vs France (Lund, 15:30)
England vs Poland (Malmö, 18:30)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off: Saturday
Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (Lund, 13:00)
Final: Saturday
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Malmö, 17:00)
All times CET
Spain
Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Portugal)
W8-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W4-1 vs Czechia, W4-0 vs Portugal
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in the Netherlands)
W9-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Ukraine, W3-1 vs Netherlands
Group stage: Group B winners
W3-0 vs Portugal (Malmö), W1-0 vs Poland (Lund), W5-0 vs Belgium (Lund)
Finals top scorer: Alba Cerrato (4)
Top scorer including qualifying: Alba Cerrato (14)
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)
Semi-final record: W10 L2
Previous semi-finals
2022/23: W3-1 vs England
2021/22: W3-0 vs Netherlands
2018/19: L1-3 vs Netherlands
2017/18: W1-0 vs Finland
2016/17: W2-0 vs Netherlands
2015/16: W4-0 vs Norway
2014/15: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France
2013/14: W3-0 vs England
2012/13: D2-2, L4-5pens vs Sweden
2010/11: D2-2, W6-5pens vs Germany
2009/10: W3-1 vs England
2008/09: W2-0 vs Norway
- Spain are into the semi-finals for the tenth edition in a row (the 2019/20 and 2020/21 final tournaments were cancelled) and have got through the group stage in all nine editions since its introduction in 2013/14. They have overtaken Germany by qualifying for a 13th semi-final and were runners-up for the second time in a row last season after reaching a record tenth final. La Roja are also hoping to retain the World Cup they won in 2022.
France (holders)
Round 1: Group A3 winners (played in Italy)
W3-0 vs Scotland, W4-3 vs Italy, W8-0 vs Slovenia
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Germany)
W6-0 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Czechia, W2-1 vs Germany
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W3-2 vs Sweden (Malmö), W8-0 vs Norway (Malmö), L0-1 vs England (Lund)
Finals top scorer: Rachael Adedini (4)
Top scorer including qualifying: Rachael Adedini, Lina Gay, Justine Rouquet, Djenna-Léna Tene (4)
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)
Semi-final record: W4 L3
Previous semi-finals
2022/23: W10-2 vs Switzerland
2021/22: L0-1 vs Germany
2014/15: D1-1, L3-4pens vs Spain
2011/12: W5-1 vs Switzerland
2010/11: D2-2, W6-5pens vs Germany
2008/09: L1-4 vs Germany
2007/08: W3-1 vs England
- France claimed their first title last season, beating Spain 3-2 in the final. They had lost their three previous EURO showpieces, though they did win the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
England
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Hungary)
W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W8-0 vs Hungary, W6-0 vs Belgium
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)
W3-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Greece, W3-1 vs Italy
Group stage: Group A winners
W3-0 vs Norway (Lund), W5-1 vs Sweden (Lund), W1-0 vs France (Lund)
Finals top scorer: Isabella Fisher (3)
Top scorer including qualifying: Denny Draper (10)
Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18, 2022/23)
Semi-final record: W0 L5
*Third place
Previous semi-finals
2022/23: L1-3 vs Spain
2017/18: L0-8 vs Germany
2015/16: L3-4 vs Germany
2003/14: L0-3 vs Spain
2007/08: L1-3aet vs France
- England have qualified for all but one of the nine tournaments since the expansion to eight teams in 2013/14 – but they are still aiming for a first final.
Poland
Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Poland)
W4-0 vs Iceland, W3-0 vs Norway, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Poland)
W9-0 vs North Macedonia, W5-1 vs Scotland, W3-0 vs Denmark
Group stage: Group B runners-up
W1-0 vs Belgium (Lund), L0-1 vs Spain (Lund), 1-1 vs Portugal (Malmö)
Finals top scorer: Oliwia Zwiazek, Weronika Araśniewicz (1)
Top scorer including qualifying: Oliwia Zwiazek (7)
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2012/13)
Semi-final record: W1 L0
Previous semi-finals
2012/13: W3-1 vs Belgium
- Through to the finals for the second time in a row, Poland are aiming to emulate their victory in the last four-team Nyon finals of 2012/13.