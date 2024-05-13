UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Meet the 2024 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-finalists: Spain vs France, England vs Poland

Monday, May 13, 2024

Spain play France and England take on Poland in the semi-finals in Sweden on Wednesday. We introduce the contenders.

England and holders France are hoping to meet again in the final
We introduce the contenders aiming for spots in Saturday's final. The two finalists will also qualify for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November, and will be joined by the winners of a play-off between the beaten semi-finalists.

Knockout bracket

Semi-finals: Wednesday
Spain vs France (Lund, 15:30)
England vs Poland (Malmö, 18:30)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off: Saturday
Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (Lund, 13:00)

Final: Saturday
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Malmö, 17:00)

All times CET

Where to watch the finals: TV/streams

Spain

Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Portugal)
W8-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W4-1 vs Czechia, W4-0 vs Portugal
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in the Netherlands)
W9-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Ukraine, W3-1 vs Netherlands
Group stage: Group B winners
W3-0 vs Portugal (Malmö), W1-0 vs Poland (Lund), W5-0 vs Belgium (Lund)
Finals top scorer: Alba Cerrato (4)﻿
Top scorer including qualifying: Alba Cerrato﻿ (14)
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)
Semi-final record: W10 L2

Previous semi-finals
2022/23: W3-1 vs England
2021/22: W3-0 vs Netherlands
2018/19: L1-3 vs Netherlands
2017/18: W1-0 vs Finland
2016/17: W2-0 vs Netherlands
2015/16: W4-0 vs Norway
2014/15: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France
2013/14: W3-0 vs England
2012/13: D2-2, L4-5pens vs Sweden
2010/11: D2-2, W6-5pens vs Germany
2009/10: W3-1 vs England
2008/09: W2-0 vs Norway

  • Spain are into the semi-finals for the tenth edition in a row (the 2019/20 and 2020/21 final tournaments were cancelled) and have got through the group stage in all nine editions since its introduction in 2013/14. They have overtaken Germany by qualifying for a 13th semi-final and were runners-up for the second time in a row last season after reaching a record tenth final. La Roja are also hoping to retain the World Cup they won in 2022.
Women's Under-17 highlights: Spain 1-0 Poland

France (holders)

Round 1: Group ﻿A3 winners (played in Italy)
W3-0 vs Scotland, W4-3 vs Italy, W8-0 vs Slovenia
Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Germany)
W6-0 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Czechia, W2-1 vs Germany
Group stage: Group A runners-up
W3-2 vs Sweden (Malmö), W8-0 vs Norway (Malmö), L0-1 vs England (Lund)
Finals top scorer: Rachael Adedini (4)
Top scorer including qualifying: Rachael Adedini, Lina Gay, Justine Rouquet, Djenna-Léna Tene (4)
Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)
Semi-final record: W4 L3

Previous semi-finals
2022/23: W10-2 vs Switzerland
2021/22: L0-1 vs Germany
2014/15: D1-1, L3-4pens vs Spain
2011/12: W5-1 vs Switzerland
2010/11: D2-2, W6-5pens vs Germany
2008/09: L1-4 vs Germany
2007/08: W3-1 vs England

  • France claimed their first title last season, beating Spain 3-2 in the final. They had lost their three previous EURO showpieces, though they did win the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.
Highlights: Norway 0-8 France

England

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Hungary)
W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W8-0 vs Hungary, W6-0 vs Belgium
﻿Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)
W3-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Greece, W3-1 vs Italy
Group stage: Group A winners
W3-0 vs Norway (Lund), W5-1 vs Sweden (Lund), W1-0 vs France (Lund)
Finals top scorer: Isabella Fisher (3)
Top scorer including qualifying: Denny Draper (10)
Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18, 2022/23)
Semi-final record: W0 L5

*Third place

Previous semi-finals
2022/23: L1-3 vs Spain
2017/18: L0-8 vs Germany
2015/16: L3-4 vs Germany
2003/14: L0-3 vs Spain
2007/08: L1-3aet vs France

  • England have qualified for all but one of the nine tournaments since the expansion to eight teams in 2013/14 – but they are still aiming for a first final.
Highlights: France 0-1 England

Poland

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Poland)
W4-0 vs Iceland, W3-0 vs Norway, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland
Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Poland)
W9-0 vs North Macedonia, W5-1 vs Scotland, W3-0 vs Denmark
Group stage: Group B runners-up
W1-0 vs Belgium (Lund), L0-1 vs Spain (Lund), 1-1 vs Portugal (Malmö)
Finals top scorer: Oliwia Zwiazek, Weronika Araśniewicz (1)
Top scorer including qualifying: Oliwia Zwiazek (7)
Previous best: Winners x 1 (﻿2012/13)
Semi-final record: W1 L0

Previous semi-finals
2012/13: W3-1 vs Belgium

  • Through to the finals for the second time in a row, Poland are aiming to emulate their victory in the last four-team Nyon finals of 2012/13.
Highlights: Portugal 1-1 Poland

How the groups ended

