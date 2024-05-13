Meet the 2024 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-finalists: Spain vs France, England vs Poland

Spain play France and England take on Poland in Wednesday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals.

We introduce the contenders aiming for spots in Saturday's final. The two finalists will also qualify for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November, and will be joined by the winners of a play-off between the beaten semi-finalists.

Knockout bracket Semi-finals: Wednesday

Spain vs France (Lund, 15:30)

England vs Poland (Malmö, 18:30) FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off: Saturday

Defeated team SF1 vs Defeated team SF2 (Lund, 13:00) Final: Saturday

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (Malmö, 17:00) All times CET

Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Portugal)

W8-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W4-1 vs Czechia, W4-0 vs Portugal

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in the Netherlands)

W9-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Ukraine, W3-1 vs Netherlands

Group stage: Group B winners

W3-0 vs Portugal (Malmö), W1-0 vs Poland (Lund), W5-0 vs Belgium (Lund)

Finals top scorer: Alba Cerrato (4)﻿

Top scorer including qualifying: Alba Cerrato﻿ (14)

Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)

Semi-final record: W10 L2

Previous semi-finals

2022/23: W3-1 vs England

2021/22: W3-0 vs Netherlands

2018/19: L1-3 vs Netherlands

2017/18: W1-0 vs Finland

2016/17: W2-0 vs Netherlands

2015/16: W4-0 vs Norway

2014/15: D1-1, W4-3pens vs France

2013/14: W3-0 vs England

2012/13: D2-2, L4-5pens vs Sweden

2010/11: D2-2, W6-5pens vs Germany

2009/10: W3-1 vs England

2008/09: W2-0 vs Norway



Spain are into the semi-finals for the tenth edition in a row (the 2019/20 and 2020/21 final tournaments were cancelled) and have got through the group stage in all nine editions since its introduction in 2013/14. They have overtaken Germany by qualifying for a 13th semi-final and were runners-up for the second time in a row last season after reaching a record tenth final. La Roja are also hoping to retain the World Cup they won in 2022.

Women's Under-17 highlights: Spain 1-0 Poland

Round 1: Group ﻿A3 winners (played in Italy)

W3-0 vs Scotland, W4-3 vs Italy, W8-0 vs Slovenia

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Germany)

W6-0 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Czechia, W2-1 vs Germany

Group stage: Group A runners-up

W3-2 vs Sweden (Malmö), W8-0 vs Norway (Malmö), L0-1 vs England (Lund)

Finals top scorer: Rachael Adedini (4)

Top scorer including qualifying: Rachael Adedini, Lina Gay, Justine Rouquet, Djenna-Léna Tene (4)

Previous best: Winners x 1 (2022/23)

Semi-final record: W4 L3

Previous semi-finals

2022/23: W10-2 vs Switzerland

2021/22: L0-1 vs Germany

2014/15: D1-1, L3-4pens vs Spain

2011/12: W5-1 vs Switzerland

2010/11: D2-2, W6-5pens vs Germany

2008/09: L1-4 vs Germany

2007/08: W3-1 vs England

France claimed their first title last season, beating Spain 3-2 in the final. They had lost their three previous EURO showpieces, though they did win the 2012 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

Highlights: Norway 0-8 France

Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Hungary)

W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W8-0 vs Hungary, W6-0 vs Belgium

﻿Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)

W3-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Greece, W3-1 vs Italy

Group stage: Group A winners

W3-0 vs Norway (Lund), W5-1 vs Sweden (Lund), W1-0 vs France (Lund)

Finals top scorer: Isabella Fisher (3)

Top scorer including qualifying: Denny Draper (10)

Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18, 2022/23)

Semi-final record: W0 L5

*Third place

Previous semi-finals

2022/23: L1-3 vs Spain

2017/18: L0-8 vs Germany

2015/16: L3-4 vs Germany

2003/14: L0-3 vs Spain

2007/08: L1-3aet vs France

England have qualified for all but one of the nine tournaments since the expansion to eight teams in 2013/14 – but they are still aiming for a first final.

Highlights: France 0-1 England

Round 1: Group A2 winners (played in Poland)

W4-0 vs Iceland, W3-0 vs Norway, W6-1 vs Republic of Ireland

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in Poland)

W9-0 vs North Macedonia, W5-1 vs Scotland, W3-0 vs Denmark

Group stage: Group B runners-up

W1-0 vs Belgium (Lund), L0-1 vs Spain (Lund), 1-1 vs Portugal (Malmö)

Finals top scorer: Oliwia Zwiazek, Weronika Araśniewicz (1)

Top scorer including qualifying: Oliwia Zwiazek (7)

Previous best: Winners x 1 (﻿2012/13)

Semi-final record: W1 L0

Previous semi-finals

2012/13: W3-1 vs Belgium

Through to the finals for the second time in a row, Poland are aiming to emulate their victory in the last four-team Nyon finals of 2012/13.

Highlights: Portugal 1-1 Poland

