2024 Women's Under-17 EURO semi-final report: Spain 6-1 France, England 2-0 Poland

Spain will face England in Saturday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final in Malmö after both teams won their semi-finals in impressive style.

Spain scored all of their goals during the first half to beat France 6-1 before England struck twice before the break to see off Poland 2-0. The victors have also booked places at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November.

Knockout fixtures Semi-finals: Wednesday

Spain 6-1 France (Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)

England 2-0 Poland (Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö) FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off: Saturday

Poland vs France (12:00 CET, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund) Final: Saturday

England vs Spain (16:00 CET, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)

In a repeat of last season's final, Spain made a blistering start against the holders when Celia Segura's ruthless finish gave the world champions a third-minute lead which Ainoa Gómez doubled in clinical style three minutes later.

Lua Calo and Alba Cerrato - the tournament top scorer, now with six goals - then took it in turns to coolly convert twice each as Spain showed off their sublime attacking fluency.

With the scoreline 4-0 after the pair had pounced for their first goals, two moments of concern for La Roja were alleviated by Laia's shot-stopping.

The goalkeeper showed her agility and powers of concentration, pawing Kenza Dufour's powerful effort from distance away before springing to her left to repel Lina Gay's 27th-minute penalty.

Calo added her second to make it 5-0 a minute later, and Barcelona's Clara Serrajordi set up Cerrato for the sixth with a dazzling run to trick her way through a forest of French feet.

Les Bleues demonstrated the mindset which made them champions during a creditable second-half display, Auryane Abdourahim steering in Ambre Ouazar's delivery from close range to ensure they became the first opponents to score against Spain at the tournament.

Key stat: Spain are into a third final in a row and 11th overall in 15 editions, and are aiming for a fifth title (but first since 2018).

Kenio Gonzalo, Spain coach: "All I can say is that we had a clear plan of what we needed to do in this game. We set our stall out in this EURO semi-final against a really good opponent, but my players have shown a great ability to understand the game, and the plan came off perfectly. The first half was as good as we’ve performed, and I think we can repeat this in the final."



Seven of England’s nine goals during the group stage had come within the first 35 minutes, and they started quickly again in pursuit of victory against opponents whose only defeat had been a late one against Spain.

Midfielder Vera Jones, who struck seven times in six qualifying appearances, almost opened her account at the finals when she hit a post with a low eighth-minute shot, but it fell to defender Niamh Peacock to open the scoring 21 minutes later, tapping in reliable creative influence Lola Brown's corner at the far post.

Not to be denied, Barry Town United's Jones gave England a measure of comfort in front of their fervent fans in the 34th minute, matching composure with precision by fashioning space to find the far corner of the net from inside the penalty area.

As she did during the draw with Portugal which sent Poland through, prolific midfielder Weronika Araśniewicz delivered a persistent threat without unduly troubling England, whose vigilance at set pieces - a renowned area of strength for Poland - was crucial.

England resisted any temptation to sit back after the break, Brown and Jane Oboavwoduo among those to test goalkeeper Julia Woźniak as Natalie Henderson's players finished with ten of the 13 attempts on target between the teams.

Poland's prodigies missed out on the chance to replicate their country's triumph at the 2013 finals, although they have the consolation of competing for the prize of a World Cup place when they face France on Saturday.

Key stat: England have won a semi-final for the first time in five attempts.

Natalie Henderson, England coach: "It's a very happy camp right now. We talk about this team being a special group, working hard and concentrating on the next game, and we executed the plan really well. It was a really difficult, challenging game, which we knew it was going to be. We talk as a team about quick starts being one of our strengths – the earlier we can score, the better. It certainly helped today."