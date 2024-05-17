Meet the 2024 Women's Under-17 EURO finalists: England vs Spain
Friday, May 17, 2024
England play Spain in the final in Malmö on Saturday. We introduce the contenders.
England play Spain in Saturday's UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final in Malmö.
We introduce the contenders.
Knockout bracket
Semi-finals: Wednesday
Spain 6-1 France (Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)
England 2-0 Poland (Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off: Saturday
Poland vs France (13:00 CET, Klostergårdens Idrottsplats, Lund)
Final: Saturday
England vs Spain (17:00 CET, Malmö Idrottsplats, Malmö)
England
Round 1: Group A6 winners (played in Hungary)
W6-0 vs Northern Ireland, W8-0 vs Hungary, W6-0 vs Belgium
Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Serbia)
W3-0 vs Serbia, W2-0 vs Greece, W3-1 vs Italy
Group stage: Group A winners
W3-0 vs Norway (Lund), W5-1 vs Sweden (Lund), W1-0 vs France (Lund)
Semi-finals: 2-0 vs Poland (Malmö)
Finals top scorer: Isabella Fisher (3)
Top scorer including qualifying: Denny Draper (10)
Previous best: Semi-finals (2007/08, 2013/14, 2015/16*, 2017/18, 2022/23)
Final record: First final
*Third place
- England have qualified for all but one of the nine tournaments since the expansion to eight teams in 2013/14 – but this is their first final. In common with Spain, they could become the first team to go through an 11-game campaign, including qualifying, winning every match over 90 minutes.
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup
Both England and Spain have booked places at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic from 16 October to 3 November. France and Poland will play off for Europe's third spot on Saturday in Lund. Spain won the last two World Cups in 2018 and 2022.
Spain
Round 1: Group A1 winners (played in Portugal)
W8-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W4-1 vs Czechia, W4-0 vs Portugal
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in the Netherlands)
W9-0 vs Türkiye, W2-0 vs Ukraine, W3-1 vs Netherlands
Group stage: Group B winnersW3-0 vs Portugal (Malmö), W1-0 vs Poland (Lund), W5-0 vs Belgium (Lund)
Semi-finals: 6-1 vs France (Lund)
Finals top scorer: Alba Cerrato (6)
Top scorer including qualifying: Alba Cerrato (16)
Previous best: Winners x 4 (2009/10, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2017/18)
Final record: W4 L6
Previous finals
2022/23: L2-3 vs France
2021/22: D2-2, L2-3pens vs Germany
2017/18: W2-0 vs Germany
2016/17: D0-0, L1-3pens vs Germany
2015/16: D0-0, L2-3pens vs Germany
2014/15: W5-2 vs Switzerland
2013/14: D1-1, L1-3pens vs Germany
2010/11: W1-0 vs France
2009/10: D0-0, W4-1pens vs Republic of Ireland
2008/09: L0-7 vs Germany
- Spain are into a record 11th final – two more than Germany – and hope to become champions for the fifth time. Kenio Gonzalo's players will also be hoping to retain the World Cup they won in 2022.