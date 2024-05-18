WU17 EURO 2024 top scorer: Alba Cerrato

Spain forward Alba Cerrato has been crowned top scorer at the 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship with seven goals.

Cerrato struck twice in each of La Roja's matches against Portugal, Belgium and France, plus one more in the final victory over England. It left the Sevilla striker two clear of team-mate Celia Segura, scorer of two in the final.

France sensation Rachael Adedini, 14, was third after scoring a 16-minute hat-trick against Norway and the late winner versus Sweden, both times coming off the bench.

Cerrato also finished top scorer for the season having struck ten times in qualifying.

Semi-final highlights: Spain 6-1 France

2024 WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



7 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

5 Celia Segura (Spain)

4 Rachael Adedini (France)

3 Lua Calo (Spain)3 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)3 Isabella Fisher (England)

3 Justine Rouquet (France)

2 Oliwia Zwiazek (Poland)

2 Lola Brown (England)

2 Mymithye Bironien (France)

2 Felicia Schröder (Sweden)

2023/24 WU17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



17 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

10 Denny Draper (England)

9 Tina Krassnig (Austria)

9 Celia Segura (Spain)

8 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)

8 Vera Jones (England)

8 Oliwia Zwiazek (Poland)

7 Isabella Fisher (England)

7 Jelena Todoshchenko (Finland)

Highlights: Sweden 1-5 England

WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 7

2022/23: Liana Joseph (France), Maeline Mendy (France), Vicky López (Spain) 5

2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6

2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9

2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5

2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6

2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4

2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2

2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2

2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4

2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8

2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2

Dzsenifer Marozsán helped Germany to victory in the inaugural 2007/08 edition before going on to senior success SPORTSFILE

WU17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2023/24: Alba Cerrato (Spain) 17

2022/23: Ava Baker (England), Liana Joseph (France), Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany), Maeline Mendy (France) 10

2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18

2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15

2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14

2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10

2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9

2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18

2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11

2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12

2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12

2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11

Future Women's EURO 2022 winner Alessia Russo in 2016 WU17 EURO action for England SPORTSFILE

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

All-time WU17 EURO goals (final tournaments)



9 Shekiera Martinez (Germany)

8 Kyra Malinowski (Germany)

7 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

7 Eva Navarro (Spain)

7 Lorena Navarro (Spain)

7 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

6 Stefanie Sanders (Germany)

6 Sophie Weidauer (Germany)

Shekiera Martinez got a record nine goals in the 2018 finals including a semi-final hat-trick against England SPORTSFILE

All-time WU17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



27 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

20 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

20 Claudia Pina (Spain)

18 Romée Leuchter (Netherlands)

18 Georgia Stanway (England)

17 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

16 Nicole Billa (Austria)

16 Signe Bruun (Denmark)

16 Lorena Navarro (Spain)