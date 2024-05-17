WU17 EURO 2024 top scorer: Alba Cerrato

Spain forward Alba Cerrato is two goals clear at the top of the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship top scorer charts after scoring six times to help her side reach the 2024 final in Malmö.

Cerrato struck twice in each of La Roja's matches against Portugal, Belgium and France, putting the Sevilla forward directly ahead of 14-year-old France sensation Rachael Adedini, who scored the holders' late winner against Sweden and a 16-minute hat-trick in their 8-0 win over Norway having emerged from the bench on both occasions.

Adedini will also have a closing chance to add to her tally in Les Bleues' World Cup play-off against Poland, while three of Cerrato's Spain team-mates, Lua Calo, Celia Segura and Ainoa Gómez, are joined on three goals by fellow finalist Isabella Fisher, who hit a ten-minute hat-trick in England's 5-1 win over hosts Sweden.

Cerrato is also set to finish as top scorer for the season having struck ten times in qualifying.

2024 WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



6 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

4 Rachael Adedini (France)

3 Lua Calo (Spain)3 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)3 Isabella Fisher (England)

3 Celia Segura (Spain)

2 Lola Brown (England)

2 Mymithye Bironien (France)

2 Felicia Schröder (Sweden)

2023/24 WU17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers



16 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

10 Denny Draper (England)

9 Tina Krassnig (Austria)

8 Ainoa Gómez (Spain)

8 Vera Jones (England)

7 Isabella Fisher (England)

7 Celia Segura (Spain)

7 Oliwia Zwiazek (Poland)

7 Jelena Todoshchenko (Finland)

WU17 EURO final tournament top scorers



2022/23: Liana Joseph (France), Maeline Mendy (France), Vicky López (Spain) 5

2021/22: Alma Aagaard (Denmark), Mara Alber (Germany), Carla Camacho (Spain), Fieke Kroese (Netherlands) 3

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 6

2017/18: Shekiera Martinez (Germany) 9

2016/17: Melissa Kössler (Germany) 3

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 5

2014/15: Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 6

2013/14: Andrea Sánchez (Spain), Jasmin Sehan (Germany) 4

2012/13: Nahikari García (Spain) 2

2011/12: Pauline Bremer (Germany), Kadidiatou Diani (France) 2

2010/11: Annabel Jäger (Germany), Lina Magull (Germany) 4

2009/10: Paloma Lázaro, Raquel Pinel, Amanda Sampedro (Spain), Megan Campbell (Republic of Ireland), Silvana Chojnowski, Melanie Leupolz, Lena Petermann (Germany) 1

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany) 8

2007/08: Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany) 2

Dzsenifer Marozsán helped Germany to victory in the inaugural 2007/08 edition before going on to senior success SPORTSFILE

WU17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2022/23: Ava Baker (England), Liana Joseph (France), Estrella Merino Gonzalez (Germany), Maeline Mendy (France) 10

2021/22: Hanna Huizenga (Netherlands) 10

2018/19: Nikita Tromp (Netherlands) 18

2017/18: Claudia Pina (Spain) 15

2016/17: Melvine Malard (France) 11

2015/16: Lorena Navarro (Spain), Alessia Russo (England) 14

2014/15: Signe Bruun (Denmark), Stefanie Sanders (Germany) 10

2013/14: Karolína Křivská (Czechia) 9

2012/13: Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) 18

2011/12: Marija Banušić (Sweden) 11

2010/11: Aldís Kara Lúdvíksdóttir (Iceland) 12

2009/10: Elin Rubensson (Sweden) 9

2008/09: Kyra Malinowski (Germany), Anaïs Ribeyra (France) 12

2007/08: Alex Popp (Germany) 11

Future Women's EURO 2022 winner Alessia Russo in 2016 WU17 EURO action for England SPORTSFILE

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

All-time WU17 EURO goals (final tournaments)



9 Shekiera Martinez (Germany)

8 Kyra Malinowski (Germany)

7 Eva Navarro (Spain)

7 Lorena Navarro (Spain)

7 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

6 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

6 Stefanie Sanders (Germany)

6 Sophie Weidauer (Germany)

Shekiera Martinez got a record nine goals in the 2018 finals including a semi-final hat-trick against England SPORTSFILE

All-time WU17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



27 Nikita Tromp (Netherlands)

20 Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands)

20 Claudia Pina (Spain)

18 Romée Leuchter (Netherlands)

18 Georgia Stanway (England)

16 Alba Cerrato (Spain)

16 Nicole Billa (Austria)

16 Signe Bruun (Denmark)

16 Lorena Navarro (Spain)