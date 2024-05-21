Spain's Alba Cerrato named 2024 Women's U17 EURO Player of the Tournament

Alba Cerrato, who finished finals top scorer with seven goals, has been named Player of the Tournament for her performances in helping Spain lift the trophy for the fifth time.

Cerrato struck twice in each of La Roja's matches against Portugal, Belgium and France, plus one more in the 4-0 final victory over England.

"I feel really proud; I wouldn't have been able to achieve it without my team-mates," said Cerrato after the final. "I'm overjoyed, we can't believe it."

Including qualifying, Cerrato scored 17 goals, one off the record of 18 jointly held by Netherlands duo Vivianne Miedema (2012/13) and Nikita Tromp (2018/19).