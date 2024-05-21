2024 Women's U17 EURO Team of the Tournament
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Article summary
Players from Spain, England, Poland and France make the official selection from the finals in Sweden.
Article body
The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Sweden. Champions Spain provide five players, runners-up England three, Poland two and one from France.
Goalkeeper: Julia Woźniak (Poland)
Defender: Nelly Las (England)
Defender: Cecily Wellesley-Smith (England)
Defender: Amaya (Spain)
Defender: Aiara Aguirrezabala (Spain)
Midfielder: Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)
Midfielder: Anaïs Ebayilin (France)
Midfielder: Ainoa Gómez (Spain)
Forward: Celia Segura (Spain)
Forward: Alba Cerrato (Spain)
Forward: Lola Brown (England)
The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.