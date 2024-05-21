2024 Women's U17 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship in Sweden. Champions Spain provide five players, runners-up England three, Poland two and one from France.

Goalkeeper: Julia Woźniak (Poland)

Defender: Nelly Las (England)

Defender: Cecily Wellesley-Smith (England)

Defender: Amaya (Spain)

Defender: Aiara Aguirrezabala (Spain)

Midfielder: Weronika Araśniewicz (Poland)

Midfielder: Anaïs Ebayilin (France)

Midfielder: Ainoa Gómez (Spain)

Forward: Celia Segura (Spain)

Forward: Alba Cerrato (Spain)

Forward: Lola Brown (England)

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.