2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship round 1 guide
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Article summary
The mini-tournaments running until 20 November decide promotion and relegation between the leagues for round 2.
Article top media content
Article body
Round 1 of the 2024/25 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship runs until 20 November, deciding promotion and relegation between the leagues for round 2 in spring.
League A consists of 28 teams, including holders Spain and the seven sides promoted from League B after round 2 of the 2023/24 edition. The Faroe Islands will take part, although their finals place is assured as hosts.
The teams compete in seven groups, played as single-venue mini-tournaments; sides finishing fourth are relegated to League B for round 2, with the other positions deciding League A seeding for that round.
The 21 teams in League B for round 1 include sides relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2. They compete for promotion to League A in six groups, three of four sides and the three of three. The group winners and runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their section are also promoted.
The seven teams joining the Faroe Islands in the 2025 finals from 4 to 17 May will be decided by round 2, drawn on 6 December and to be completed by 23 March.
League A
- The teams finishing fourth are relegated to League A for round 2.
Group A1 (23–29 October): Portugal*, Switzerland, Wales, Slovenia
Group A2 (3–9 November): Belgium*, Germany, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group A3 (7–13 October): England*, Netherlands, Czechia, Faroe Islands (finals hosts)
Group A4 (1–7 October): Poland, Scotland*, Iceland, Northern Ireland
Group A5 (1–7 November): France, Italy, Croatia*, Bulgaria
Group A6 (14–20 November): Spain* (holders), Austria, Denmark, Republic of Ireland
Group A7 (23–29 October): Norway*, Finland, Greece, Belarus
League B
- The group winners and the runners-up with the best record against the teams finishing first and third in their group are promoted to League A for round 2.
Group B1 (5–11 November): Slovakia*, Montenegro, Latvia, Georgia
Group B2 (13–19 November): Ukraine, Romania, Malta*, Moldova
Group B3 (2–8 November): Hungary*, North Macedonia, Lithuania, Andorra
Group B4 (30 October–5 November): Kosovo, Israel, Albania*
Group B5 (27 October–2 November): Serbia, Luxembourg*, Azerbaijan
Group B6 (23–29 October): Sweden*, Estonia, Kazakhstan
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Spain won the title for the fifth time in Sweden in May.
- Germany have a record eight titles, while other past champions are France and Poland.
- England were 2023/24 runners-up with France and Poland losing in the semi-finals and Belgium, Norway, Poland and hosts Sweden also in the group stage.
- The Faroe Islands, as hosts, will make their finals debut; their nation competed at the men's U17 finals in 2017.
- Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Slovenia were promoted from League B in 2023/24 round 2.
- Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden and Ukraine were relegated from League A in 2023/24 round 2.