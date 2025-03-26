2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: All the fixtures

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship﻿ final tournament runs from 4 to 17 May in the Faroe Islands.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals and also qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November, along with the winner of a play-off between the third-place finishers in each section.

The groups Group A: Faroe Islands (hosts), Netherlands, Austria, Norway Group B: Spain (holders), Italy, Poland, France

Matches

Venues

Tórsvøllur Stadium, Tórshavn

Við Djúpumýru, Klaksvík

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 4 May

Group A

Austria vs Netherlands (Klaksvík, 16:00)

Faroe Islands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)

Monday 5 May

Group B

Spain vs France (Klaksvík, 16:00)

Poland vs Italy (Tórshavn, 19:00) ﻿

Matchday 2

Wednesday 7 May

Group A

Faroe Islands vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)

Netherlands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)

Thursday 8 May

Group B

Italy vs France (Tórshavn, 16:00) ﻿

Spain vs Poland (Klaksvík, 19:00)

Matchday 3

Saturday 10 May

Group A

Netherlands vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn, 16:00)

Norway vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)

Sunday 11 May

Group B

Italy vs Spain (Tórshavn, 16:00) ﻿

France vs Poland (Klaksvík, 16:00)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Wednesday 14 May

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tórshavn, 13:00) ﻿

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 May

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played at 16:00 CET in Klaksvík and 19:00 CET in Tórshavn. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Saturday 17 May

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tórshavn, 19:00)