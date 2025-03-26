2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: All the fixtures
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
See all the fixtures in the Faroe Islands from 4 to 17 May.
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament runs from 4 to 17 May in the Faroe Islands.
The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals and also qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November, along with the winner of a play-off between the third-place finishers in each section.
The groups
Group A: Faroe Islands (hosts), Netherlands, Austria, Norway
Group B: Spain (holders), Italy, Poland, France
Venues
Tórsvøllur Stadium, Tórshavn
Við Djúpumýru, Klaksvík
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Group stage
Matchday 1
Sunday 4 May
Group A
Austria vs Netherlands (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Faroe Islands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)
Monday 5 May
Group B
Spain vs France (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Poland vs Italy (Tórshavn, 19:00)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 7 May
Group A
Faroe Islands vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Netherlands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)
Thursday 8 May
Group B
Italy vs France (Tórshavn, 16:00)
Spain vs Poland (Klaksvík, 19:00)
Matchday 3
Saturday 10 May
Group A
Netherlands vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn, 16:00)
Norway vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Sunday 11 May
Group B
Italy vs Spain (Tórshavn, 16:00)
France vs Poland (Klaksvík, 16:00)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off
Wednesday 14 May
Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tórshavn, 13:00)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 14 May
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
The semi-finals will be played at 16:00 CET in Klaksvík and 19:00 CET in Tórshavn. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
Final
Saturday 17 May
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tórshavn, 19:00)