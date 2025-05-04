2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: Fixtures and results
Sunday, May 4, 2025
The Netherlands kicked off the 2025 finals with a 4-1 win against Austria.
The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship final tournament began on Sunday in the Faroe Islands with the Netherlands beating Austria 4-1.
Three goals in the opening 23 minutes put the Netherlands in control of the first Group A game, with Austria then pulling one back before Ranneke Derks got her second of the match late on. Hosts Faroe Islands play Norway in the other game in that section later with Group B starting on Monday with holders Spain vs France and Poland vs Italy.
The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals and also qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November, along with the winner of a play-off between the third-place finishers in each section.
Venues
Tórsvøllur Stadium, Tórshavn
á Djúpumýru, Klaksvík
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Group stage
Matchday 1
Sunday 4 May
Group A
Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)
Faroe Islands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)
Monday 5 May
Group B
Spain vs France (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Poland vs Italy (Tórshavn, 19:00)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 7 May
Group A
Faroe Islands vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Netherlands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)
Thursday 8 May
Group B
Italy vs France (Tórshavn, 16:00)
Spain vs Poland (Klaksvík, 19:00)
Matchday 3
Saturday 10 May
Group A
Netherlands vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn, 16:00)
Norway vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Sunday 11 May
Group B
Italy vs Spain (Tórshavn, 16:00)
France vs Poland (Klaksvík, 16:00)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off
Wednesday 14 May
Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tórshavn, 13:00)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 14 May
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
The semi-finals will be played at 16:00 CET in Klaksvík and 19:00 CET in Tórshavn. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
Final
Saturday 17 May
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tórshavn, 19:00)