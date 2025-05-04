2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: Fixtures and results

The UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship﻿ final tournament began on Sunday in the Faroe Islands with the Netherlands beating Austria 4-1.

Three goals in the opening 23 minutes put the Netherlands in control of the first Group A game, with Austria then pulling one back before Ranneke Derks got her second of the match late on. Hosts Faroe Islands play Norway in the other game in that section later with Group B starting on Monday with holders Spain vs France and Poland vs Italy.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals and also qualify for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November, along with the winner of a play-off between the third-place finishers in each section.

Matches

Venues

Tórsvøllur Stadium, Tórshavn

á Djúpumýru, Klaksvík

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 4 May

Group A

Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)

Faroe Islands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)

Monday 5 May

Group B

Spain vs France (Klaksvík, 16:00)

Poland vs Italy (Tórshavn, 19:00) ﻿

Matchday 2

Wednesday 7 May

Group A

Faroe Islands vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)

Netherlands vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)

Thursday 8 May

Group B

Italy vs France (Tórshavn, 16:00) ﻿

Spain vs Poland (Klaksvík, 19:00)

Matchday 3

Saturday 10 May

Group A

Netherlands vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn, 16:00)

Norway vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)

Sunday 11 May

Group B

Italy vs Spain (Tórshavn, 16:00) ﻿

France vs Poland (Klaksvík, 16:00)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Wednesday 14 May

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tórshavn, 13:00) ﻿

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 May

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played at 16:00 CET in Klaksvík and 19:00 CET in Tórshavn. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Saturday 17 May

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tórshavn, 19:00)