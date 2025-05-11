2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: Italy and France join Netherlands and Norway in semis
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Italy ended the reign of holders Spain with a 2-1 win to set up a semi-final with Norway, while France beat Poland 3-1 and progress to take on the Netherlands.
Spain's reign as UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship holders is over after a 2-1 loss to Italy, who are through with France from Group B to join the Netherlands and Norway in Wednesday's semi-finals in the Faroe Islands.
Group B ended on Sunday with both Spain and Italy having drawn 1-1 with France and beaten Poland. Spain led Italy on goal difference so only needed a point to qualify, but they lost to two Giulia Galli goals, with Azzurre keeper Matilde Robbioni making a string of saves and only beaten just before the end.
As for France, they defeated Poland 3-1 to finish second as Bouchra Kharafi and Ludivine Bardet put them two up at the break and although Lena Świrska pulled one back, and late own goal settled matters. France set up a semi-final meeting with Group A winners the Netherlands, while Italy will take on Norway.
Spain, who had got to the semi-finals in all ten previous editions since the introduction of the group stage, will now take on Austria on Wednesday for Europe's fifth spot at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November. The four semi-finalists have already qualified for the global event.
Having beaten both Austria and Norway, the Netherlands were already confirmed in first place before their 9-0 win against the eliminated Faroe Islands when Group A ended on Saturday. Norway led Austria on goal difference in second and knew a point would take them into the last four, and they had the better of the ensuing 0-0 draw.
Venues
Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn
á Djúpumýru Stadium, Klaksvík
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Group stage
Matchday 1
Sunday 4 May
Group A
Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)
Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)
Monday 5 May
Group B
Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)
Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 7 May
Group A
Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)
Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)
Thursday 8 May
Group B
Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn)
Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)
Matchday 3
Saturday 10 May
Group A
Netherlands 9-0 Faroe Islands (Tórshavn)
Norway 0-0 Austria (Klaksvík)
Sunday 11 May
Group B
Italy 2-1 Spain (Tórshavn)
France 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off
Wednesday 14 May
Austria vs Spain (Tórshavn, 13:00)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 14 May
Netherlands vs France (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Italy vs Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)
Final
Saturday 17 May
Netherlands / France vs Italy / Norway (Tórshavn, 19:00)