2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: Netherlands through, Spain top

Netherlands are the first team through to the 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship﻿ semi-finals in the Faroe Islands after winning Group A with a game to spare while Spain beat Poland on Thursday to go top of Group B, ahead of Italy on goal difference.

When Group B opened on Monday, Italy won 4-3 against Poland, who nearly overturned a three-goal half-time deficit in a thriller, while holders Spain drew 1-1 with France. Italy therefore had a chance to go through on Matchday 2 if they beat France, and Benedetta Bedini's long-range stunner gave them the lead, but just as against Spain, Rachael Adedini equalised for France.

Spain then joined Italy on four points, two ahead of France, as they won 3-1 to end Poland's chances of reaching the semi-finals, Anna Quer and Lúa Arufe combining for the first two goals and after the lead was briefly reduced, Rosalía Domínguez clinching victory with a superb solo run and finish. The holders face Italy on Sunday, when France take on Poland.

Highlights: Netherlands 2-0 Norway

Group A began on Sunday with Netherlands defeating Austria 4-1 and Norway winning 10-0 against the Faroe Islands with a Marie Preus hat-trick. Austria then picked up their first points on Wednesday with a 9-0 victory versus the home nation, including an Ella Rauscha treble.

That result meant Netherlands would clinch progress, and first place in the group, if they beat Norway. Substitute Ayah Eloualidi pounced with 15 minutes to go to put the Dutch ahead and then set up Ranneke Derks late on to score her third goal of the finals and make it 2-0.

Norway are ahead of Austria on goal difference ahead of their Saturday decider for second place. However, both are at least assured to (at worst) be in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off for the two third-placed teams, the winners of which will join the four semi-finalists (including Netherlands) in the global event in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November.﻿

Matches

Venues

Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn

á Djúpumýru Stadium, Klaksvík

All times CET, local time is one hour behind

Group stage

Matchday 1

Sunday 4 May

Group A

Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)

Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)

Monday 5 May

Group B

Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)

Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)

Highlights: Poland 3-4 Italy

Matchday 2

Wednesday 7 May

Group A

Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)

Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)

Highlights: Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria

Thursday 8 May

Group B

Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn) ﻿

Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)

Matchday 3

Saturday 10 May

Group A

Netherlands vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn, 16:00)

Norway vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)

Sunday 11 May

Group B

Italy vs Spain (Tórshavn, 16:00) ﻿

France vs Poland (Klaksvík, 16:00)

FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off

Wednesday 14 May

Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tórshavn, 13:00) ﻿

Semi-finals

Wednesday 14 May

SF1: Netherlands vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played at 16:00 CET in Klaksvík and 19:00 CET in Tórshavn. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Final

Saturday 17 May

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tórshavn, 19:00)