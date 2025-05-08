2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship: Netherlands through, Spain top
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Spain ended Matchday 2 top of Group B after beating Poland 3-1 while Netherlands reached the semi-finals on Wednesday.
Netherlands are the first team through to the 2025 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship semi-finals in the Faroe Islands after winning Group A with a game to spare while Spain beat Poland on Thursday to go top of Group B, ahead of Italy on goal difference.
When Group B opened on Monday, Italy won 4-3 against Poland, who nearly overturned a three-goal half-time deficit in a thriller, while holders Spain drew 1-1 with France. Italy therefore had a chance to go through on Matchday 2 if they beat France, and Benedetta Bedini's long-range stunner gave them the lead, but just as against Spain, Rachael Adedini equalised for France.
Spain then joined Italy on four points, two ahead of France, as they won 3-1 to end Poland's chances of reaching the semi-finals, Anna Quer and Lúa Arufe combining for the first two goals and after the lead was briefly reduced, Rosalía Domínguez clinching victory with a superb solo run and finish. The holders face Italy on Sunday, when France take on Poland.
Group A began on Sunday with Netherlands defeating Austria 4-1 and Norway winning 10-0 against the Faroe Islands with a Marie Preus hat-trick. Austria then picked up their first points on Wednesday with a 9-0 victory versus the home nation, including an Ella Rauscha treble.
That result meant Netherlands would clinch progress, and first place in the group, if they beat Norway. Substitute Ayah Eloualidi pounced with 15 minutes to go to put the Dutch ahead and then set up Ranneke Derks late on to score her third goal of the finals and make it 2-0.
Norway are ahead of Austria on goal difference ahead of their Saturday decider for second place. However, both are at least assured to (at worst) be in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off for the two third-placed teams, the winners of which will join the four semi-finalists (including Netherlands) in the global event in Morocco from 17 October to 8 November.
Venues
Tórsvøllur, Tórshavn
á Djúpumýru Stadium, Klaksvík
All times CET, local time is one hour behind
Group stage
Matchday 1
Sunday 4 May
Group A
Austria 1-4 Netherlands (Klaksvík)
Faroe Islands 0-10 Norway (Tórshavn)
Monday 5 May
Group B
Spain 1-1 France (Klaksvík)
Poland 3-4 Italy (Tórshavn)
Matchday 2
Wednesday 7 May
Group A
Faroe Islands 0-9 Austria (Klaksvík)
Netherlands 2-0 Norway (Tórshavn)
Thursday 8 May
Group B
Italy 1-1 France (Tórshavn)
Spain 3-1 Poland (Klaksvík)
Matchday 3
Saturday 10 May
Group A
Netherlands vs Faroe Islands (Tórshavn, 16:00)
Norway vs Austria (Klaksvík, 16:00)
Sunday 11 May
Group B
Italy vs Spain (Tórshavn, 16:00)
France vs Poland (Klaksvík, 16:00)
FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup play-off
Wednesday 14 May
Third place Group A vs Third place Group B (Tórshavn, 13:00)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 14 May
SF1: Netherlands vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
The semi-finals will be played at 16:00 CET in Klaksvík and 19:00 CET in Tórshavn. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.
Final
Saturday 17 May
Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tórshavn, 19:00)